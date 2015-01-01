पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बियाडा के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की घटना:जूस फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटा संचालक सहित पांच जख्मी

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
जूस फैक्ट्री में बॉयलर फटने के बाद घायल संचालक। दो सौ मीटर दूर गिरा ढक्कन।
  • विस्फोट इतना जबरदस्त था कि बॉयलर का ढक्कन शेड को तोड़कर 200 मी. दूर गिरा
  • तकनीकी गड़बड़ी से बॉयलर जाम होने के कारण से हुई दुर्घटना, बड़ा हादसा टला
  • विस्फोट की आवाज सुन आसपास के लोग घरों को छोड़कर निकल पड़े

शहर के सिटी स्थित बियाडा के इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में शुक्रवार को लगभग एक बजे डीजे फ्रूट प्रोडक्ट (जूस फैक्ट्री) के बॉयलर फटने से संचालक समेत पांच मजदूर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। घायलों में फैक्ट्री के संचालक युगल किशोर प्रसाद, सुपरवाइजर प्रभास कुमार सिंह, विक्की कुमार, अरविंद कुमार और मुन्ना चौहान शामिल हैं। घायलों में विक्की कुमार, युगल किशोर एवं अरविंद कुमार की हालत गंभीर है, जिसे चिकित्सकों ने बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी मुन्ना ने आशंका जताई कि बॉयलर के नीचे स्टीम बनाने के लिए पानी डाला जाता है। हो सकता है पानी कम हो या नहीं डाला गया होगा। इस कारण से बॉयलर ब्लास्ट कर गया होगा। हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि हादसा तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण बॉयलर जाम से हुआ। सूचना मिलते ही सिटी बियाडा के आसपास के मोहल्ले से बड़ी संख्या में लोग जूस फैक्ट्री पहुंचे और घायलों को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। प्रत्यक्षदर्शी मजदूर मुन्ना चौहान ने बताया कि शुक्रवार की दोपहर लगभग 12.45 बजे अचार के लिए बॉयलर में सरसों तेल डालकर गर्म किया जा रहा था कि अचानक तेज आवाज के साथ बॉयलर फट गया। बॉयलर फटने की आवाज इतनी जोरदार थी की लगा कोई विस्फोट हो गया है। बॉयलर का ऊपरी ढक्कन शेड को तोड़ते हुए 200 मीटर दूर जा गिरा। उसने बताया कि मैं बॉयलर के पास ही काम कर रहा था। संयोग था कि मैं मजह दो मिनट पहले ही डिब्बा लाने के लिए वहां से निकला था। मात्र 10 से 20 कदम चला ही था कि अचानक से बॉयलर फट गया। बॉयलर फटने के कारण वहां रखा सामान दूर तक जा गिरा। उसी सामान की चपेट में मैं भी आ गया।

सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा घायलों का इलाज
फैक्ट्री में काम करने वाली एक महिला मजदूर बेचनी देवी ने बताया कि वह अचार के लिए नींबू काट रही थी। तभी बॉयलर फटने की आवाज आई। वह दौड़कर घटनास्थल पहुंची और सभी घायलों को बाहर निकाला। कुछ देर में पुलिस भी पहुंच गई और एम्बुलेंस बुलाकर घायलों को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भिजवाया। थानाध्यक्ष जितेंद्र राणा ने बताया कि कुछ तकनीकी गड़बड़ी के कारण से बॉयलर जाम होने के कारण से दुर्घटना हुई है। राहत की बात है कि हादसे में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है।

बिस्फोट से हिली धरती घरों से निकले लोग
जूस फैक्ट्री का बॉयलर फटने से आसपास के मोहल्लों में दहशत का माहौल पैदा हो गया। आवाज सुनने के साथ ही लोग अपने-अपने घरों को छोड़ कर बाहर निकल गए। घटना को लेकर संतोष कुमार ने बताया कि बम फटने की जैसी आवाज आई। मो. तनवीर आलम ने बताया कि बॉयलर फटने की आवास से आसपास के इलाके के घर हिल गए। लोग अपने-अपने घरों को छोड़कर बाहर निकल गए। सिटी के समाजसेवी राजेश कुमार जायसवाल ने बताया कि आवाज इतनी भयंकर थी की लगा कोई विस्फोट हो गया।

एप्पल जूस के लिए बनाता है रॉ मैटेरियल, नेपाल में होती है सप्लाई
जूस फैक्ट्री के घायल सुपरवाइजर प्रभात कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जूस फैक्ट्री में एप्पल जूस के लिए रॉ मेटेरियल बनाया जाता है। जिसे नेपाल की दूसरी फैक्ट्री में सप्लाई की जाती है। यहां टॉमेटो सॉस, चिली सॉस, आचार आदि बनाया जाता है।

