अधूरे पथ में टूटता अरमान:मैं हूं फकरतकिया घाट, मुझ पर नहीं बन सका पुल, मेरे नाम पर वोट मत मांगिये

कसबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेबसी ऐसी कि तस्वीर बोल पड़े : फकरतकिया का यह क्षतिग्रस्त चचरी पुल आवागमन का है खतरनाक साधन।
  • वर्षों से लोग कर रहे पुल निर्माण की मांग, पांच साल में एक मुट्‌ठी बालू तक नहीं गिरा, इलाके में मूलभूत सुविधाओं की कमी
  • भभरा लागन पंचायत में बरसाती नदी पर टूटा फकरतकिया का चचरी पुल खुद बयां कर रहा दुर्गति

विधायक जी... मैं हूं फकरतकिया घाट, मुझ पर आप पुल नहीं बना सके। अब तो बस कीजिए मेरे नाम पर वोट मांगना। कसबा प्रखंड के भभरा लागन पंचायत अंतर्गत फकरतकिया घाट पर पुल की मांग यहां के लोग वर्षों से करते आ रहे हैं, लेकिन पुल निर्माण तो दूर की बात एक मुठ्ठी बालू तक यहां नहीं गिराया गया। जब भी चुनाव आता है एक के बाद एक वादों की बौछार लग जाती है कि इस बार अगर विधायक बने तो फकरतकिया घाट पर आरसीसी पुल का निर्माण होगा। चुनाव जीतते ही नेता अपना वादा बरसाती मेंढक की तरह भूल बैठ जाते हैं। हर साल लोग अपने निजी खर्च से फकरतकिया घाट पर चचरी पुल निर्माण कर आवागमन करते हैं। दो माह पहले नदी का पानी अपने साथ चचरी पुल को बहा ले गया। यहां के लोगों का मुख्य साधन चचरी पुल भी नहीं रहा। जैसे-तैसे लोग बीमार व गर्भवती महिलाओं को कसबा तथा पूर्णिया ले जाते हैं।

विधायक के पार करने के 10 मिनट बाद ही बह गया था यह चचरी पुल
फकरतकिया घाट के अब्दुल खालिक, साकिम, अब्दुल रशीद, जसीम अख्तर, शाहजहां, अफसर अली व करीम अख्तर बताते हैं इस फकरतकिया घाट पर पुल निर्माण के बारे में स्थानीय विधायक मो. आफाक आलम को सैकड़ों बार कहा गया, लेकिन नतीजा जस के तस रहा। एक बार विधायक खुद चचरी पुल पर चढ़े थे पार करने के दस मिनट बाद चचरी पुल बाढ़ की पानी बहा ले गया। यह चचरी पुल एक लाख की आबादी को जोड़ता है। इस होकर किसान गेंहू, मक्का व धान की बिक्री करने हेतु गुलाबबाग मार्केट को जाते हैं। अब पानी सूख जाने के बाद हम ग्रामीण चंदा इकट्ठा कर डेढ़ लाख की लागत चचरी पुल के नीचे सड़क निर्माण किया है। उसी पर आवागमन कर रहे हैं।

एक लाख लोगों की आबादी को जोड़ता है भभरा पंचायत के फकरतकिया घाट से गुजरता रास्ता
फकरतकिया घाट करीबन एक लाख की आबादी को जोड़ने का काम करता है। इस घाट से श्रीनगर के झुंनी, गढ़िया बलुआ, भुट्टा, सिंघिया सहित 8 पंचायत व कसबा प्रखंड के सधुवैली, बनैली, भभरा लागन, जियनगंज सहित 6 पंचायत जुड़ा है। अगर इस घाट पर आरसीसी पुल निर्माण हो जाता है तो पूर्णिया व श्रीनगर जाने में मात्र 10 किमी दूरी तय करना लोगों को पड़ेगा। पुल नहीं होने के कारण कसबा होकर पूर्णिया 15 से 20 किलोमीटर दूरी तय करना होता है। शव का अंतिम संस्कार करने में भी कठिनाई होती है। फकरतकिया घाट पार कर उसे दफनाने जाना होता है, क्योंकि फकरतकिया घाट के बगल में कब्रिस्तान है।

विधायक के निकटतम ने कहा-उनसे सुबह बात होगी
फकरतकिया घाट के चचरी पुल को लेकर विधायक मो. आफाक आलम को जब फोन किया तो विधायक के निकटतम व्यक्ति ने फोन उठाया और कहा कि विधायक जी अभी जनसंपर्क में हैं। अभी उनसे बात नहीं हो पाएगी। सुबह बात होगी।

