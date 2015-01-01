पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:इग्नू यूजी और पीजी के छात्रों को करेगा प्रमोट

पूर्णिया2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विवि की 75 वीं एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक में सत्र 2019-20 व जून 2020 के लिए लिया गया फैसला

इग्नू ने अपने विद्यार्थियों के हित में विवि की 75 वीं एकेडमिक काउंसिल की बैठक में सत्र 2019-20 में नामांकित और जून 2020 की सत्रांत परीक्षा के परीक्षार्थियों के लिए एक बड़ा फैसला लेते हुए कहा है कि उन्हें कुछ शर्तों के साथ प्रमोट करने का कार्य किया जायेगा। इसमें यूजी व पीजी के छात्र शामिल हैं। इग्नू पूर्णिया के समन्वयक प्रो.गौरीकांत झा ने कहा इग्नू क्षेत्रीय केंद्र सहरसा के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. मिर्जा नेहाल ए.बेग ने जानकारी दी की 10 दिसंबर को अधिसूचना जारी कर दी गई है। इसमें जुलाई 2019 में नामांकित स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष में बीएजी, बीकॉमजी व बीएससीजी के साथ बीटीएस कोर्स के छात्र लाभान्वित होंगे। वहीं जुलाई 2019 में नामांकित स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष में बीए, बीकॉम, बीएससी, बीटीएस के छात्र भी इस योजना से लाभान्वित होंगे। जुलाई 2019 में पीजी प्रथम वर्ष के एमकॉम, एमईजी, एमएचडी, एमपीएस, एमएएच, एमएसओ, एमईसी, एमपीए, एमजीपीएस, एमएआरडी सहित कई अन्य कोर्सों में नामांकित छात्रों को भी प्रमोट किया जायेगा। एमओयू अथवा वाह्य एजेन्सियों के तहत संचालित अथवा व्यावसायिक कोर्सों पर यह नियम लागू नहीं होगा।

कैसे होगी ग्रेडिंग और दिए जाएंगे मार्क्स
जुलाई 2019 में नामांकित स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों को स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष में प्राप्त होने वाले के मार्क्स/ग्रेड के आधार पर प्रथम वर्ष के मार्क्स/ग्रेड आवंटित किये जाएंगे। जुलाई 2019 में पुनर्नामांकित स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष के छात्रों को स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष के मार्क्स/ग्रेड के आधार पर द्वितीय वर्ष के मार्क्स/ग्रेड आवंटित किये जाएंगे। सीबीसीएस यूजी में जुलाई 2019 में नामांकित स्नातक प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों को स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष में प्राप्त होने वाले मार्क्स/ग्रेड के आधार पर प्रथम वर्ष के मार्क्स/ग्रेड आवंटित किये जाएंगे। पीजी कार्यक्रम में जुलाई 2019 में नामांकित स्नातकोत्तर प्रथम वर्ष के छात्रों को स्नातक द्वितीय वर्ष में प्राप्त होने वाले के मार्क्स/ग्रेड के आधार पर प्रथम वर्ष के मार्क्स/ग्रेड आवंटित किये जाएंगे।

जो छात्र प्रमोट नहीं होना चाहते हैं वह दे सकते हैं परीक्षा
समन्वयक प्रो. झा ने बताया कि यूजी और पीजी कार्यक्रम के ऐसे छात्र जो उपर्युक्त प्रावधान के अन्तर्गत प्रमोट नहीं होना चाहते हैं, वह फरवरी 2021 के सत्रांत परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हो सकते हैं। अधिसूचना के अनुसार कोविड-19 महामारी के कारण विवि उपर्युक्त प्रावधानों में समय-समय पर परिवर्तन कर सकती है। साथ ही यह छूट उन्हीं विषयों तक सीमित होगी, जिसमें सत्रांत परीक्षा जून, 2020 के लिये पंजीकरण/पुनर्पंजीकरण कराया गया होगा। जो छात्र उपर्युक्त प्रावधानों के अन्तर्गत प्रमोट होना नहीं चाहते हैं, उनके सत्रांत परीक्षा के लिये ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया विवि द्वारा अपनाई जाएगी।

