सुविधा:पीजी सत्र 2020-21 के पूर्णांक और प्राप्तांक में 8 तक करें सुधार

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूर्णिया विवि ने पीजी के छात्रों के पूर्णांक और प्राप्तांक में हुई गड़बड़ी को सुधारने के लिए तिथि बढ़ा दी है। विवि के डिप्टी रजिस्ट्रार(शैक्षणिक) डॉ. मनोज कुमार ने विज्ञप्ति जारी कर कहा कि सत्र 2020-21 के पीजी के छात्र विश्वविद्यालय के अधिकारिक वेबसाइट www.purneauniversity.ac.in के एडमिशन सेक्शन में लॉगिन कर विद्यार्थी अपने प्रतिष्ठा और प्रतिष्ठा विषय के प्राप्तांक और पूर्णांक में सुधार कर लें। पीजी में नामांकन के लिए आवेदन करने वाले सभी विद्यार्थी अनिवार्य रूप से अपने प्रतिष्ठा व प्रतिष्ठा विषय के प्राप्तांक और पूर्णांक में सुधार रविवार 8 नवंबर 2020 तक कर लें। सुधार को ले विश्वविद्यालय का पोर्टल 8 नवंबर 2020 तक खुला रहेगा।

