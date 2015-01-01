पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूर्योपासना:उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने घाटों पर उमड़ा आस्था का सैलाब, सम्पन्न हुआ महापर्व छठ

पूर्णिया34 मिनट पहले
पूर्णिया पूर्व के रानीपतरा सर्वोदय आश्रम स्थित छठ घाट पर शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर और शनिवार को उदीयमान भगवान सूर्य नारायण को लोगों ने अर्घ्य दिया और उनकी आराधना कर सुख और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद मांगा।
  • शहर से लेकर गांवों तक भगवान सूर्य की उपासना के लिए घाटों पर उमड़े श्रद्धालु
  • घाट पर प्रशासन की तरफ से सुरक्षा के थे इंतजाम, कोरोना पर भारी पड़ी लोगों की आस्था

लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ संपन्न हो गया। कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद भी छठ को लेकर लोगों का उत्साह कम नहीं हुआ। शुक्रवार दोपहर से ही पूजन सामाग्री के साथ छठ घाट पर पहुंचे श्रद्धालुओं ने भक्तिमय माहौल बना दिया था। सभी छठ घाटों का नजारा अद्भुत और अलौकिक था। हर तरफ छठी मईया के गानों से माहौल भक्तिमय बना हुआ था। छठ पूजा का पर्व बुधवार से नहाय खाय के साथ शुरू हुआ था।

इन चार दिनों तक क्षेत्र में भक्ति पूर्ण माहौल बनी रही। महापर्व के दौरान शनिवार के अहले सुबह से ही लोग शहर के विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे। लोगों ने सिटी काली मंदिर के पास सौरा नदी तट घाट के अलावा ततमाटोली छठ घाट, पॉलिटेक्निक पोखर, पक्की तलाब, कलाभवन स्थित पोखर, लॉ कॉलेज पोखर, चुनापुर घाट, पूरनदेवी मंदिर परिसर पोखर समेत अन्य घाटों पर पहुंच कर उगते हुए भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य दिया।

उदयगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ व्रतियों ने छठ मैया से परिवार और समाज के मंगल कामना की। महिलाओं ने एक दूसरे को सिंदूर लगाया और बड़ों से आशीर्वाद लिया। छठ के दौरान घाट पर लोगों की सुविधा के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से बेहतर इंतजाम किए गए थे। घाटों और रास्तों में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी। वहीं शुक्रवार की शाम को अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर की संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य दिया गया था।

दंड प्रणाम कर कई लोग पहुंचे छठ घाट

शहर में सबसे ज्यादा भक्तों की भीड़ सिटी काली मंदिर के पास सौरा नदी तट पर देखी गई। शुक्रवार की दोपहर से 2 बजे से ही लोग अपने घरों से सर पर डाला लेकर अस्ताचलगामी भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के लिए शहर के विभिन्न घाटों पर पहुंचना शुरू हो गए थे। मानों ऐसा लग रहा था कि शहर का सभी रास्ता छठ घाट ही जाता हो। हरेक घाटों पर छठ व्रती हाथ जोड़ भास्कर देव की आराधना कर रहे थे।कई श्रद्धालु दंडवत प्रणाम करते हुए छठ घाट तक पहुंचे। यही नजारा शहर के अन्य घाटों का भी था। हर जगह लोगों की भीड़ देखने को मिली।

किया गया था, बेहतरीन सजावट

छठ महापर्व को लेकर शहर के सभी घाटों और तालाबों को भव्य तरीके से सजाया गया था। शहर के सभी छठ घाट रंग-बिरंगी रौशनी से जगमगा रहा। इसके अलावा कई जगहों पर लोगों ने अपने घर के पास गड्ढा बना कर भी छठ पूजा अर्चना की।

घाटों पर सुरक्षा के थे व्यापक इंतजाम

छठ घाट पर लोगों की सुविधा के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से बेहतर इंतजाम किये गये थे। लोगों की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से छठ घाटों के अलावा रास्तों में पुलिस बल की तैनाती की गई थी। इसके अलावा घाटों में बैरिकेडिंग की भी व्यवस्था गई थी ताकि किसी हादसे से बचा जा सके।

बायसी ​​​​​​: माेटर बोट से घूमते रहे गोताखोर

उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के साथ शनिवार को चार दिनों से चले रहे छठ पर्व का समापन हुआ। शुक्रवार की देर शाम सुगवामहानंदपुर पंचायत, पुरानागंज पंचायत, बायसी के परमाणपुल घाट,चरैया, श्रीपुरमल्हाटोली, गांगर, सादीपुर भूतहा, चोपड़ा, आसजामवैया, हरिणतोड़ पंचायत के माला गांव, हरेरामपुर बनगामा के मडवा, चंद्रगामा, खूटीया, मीनापुर, मल्हरिया और खपड़ा पंचायत के चौनी आदि गांवों के विभिन्न जलाशयों में अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। इस दौरान जहां घाटों पर मोटरबोट से गोताखोर व पुलिस के जवान घूम रहे थे।

