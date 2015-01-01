पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग:आरटीपीएस काउंटर को शुरू करने का निर्देश, बढ़ाएं कोरोना जांच

पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक करते राजस्व विभाग के प्रधान सचिव।
  • राजस्व विभाग के प्रधान सचिव ने की समीक्षा, तीन दिन में विजिलेंस कमेटी के गठन का निर्देश

बिहार सरकार के मुख्य सचिव ने सोमवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जिले में कोविड-19 संक्रमण को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक की। समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुख्य सचिव ने दीपावली और छठ के कारण बिहार समेत जिले में बाहर से काफी लोग आए हैं। ऐसे में संक्रमण बढ़ने का खतरा बना हुआ है। आने वाले 15 दिनों तक स्थिति पर विशेष ध्यान रखने की जरूरत है ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण के प्रसार पर रोकथाम किया जा सके हैं। इसलिए सभी अधिकारियों को अलर्ट रहने की जरूरत हैं। उन्होंने सभी दुकानदार, वाहन चालक और आम लोगों को मास्क का इस्तेमाल करने का निर्देश देते हुए जिले में टेस्टिंग की संख्या बढ़ाने का निर्देश दिया। प्रधान सचिव ने कहा कि सरकार के द्वारा 23 नवंबर से जिलों में धान अधिप्राप्ति के कार्य को शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया है। उन्होंने आरटीपीएस काउंटर को भी शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया। समीक्षा बैठक के मुख्य सचिव ने जिले में राजस्व संबंधी कार्यों के साथ-साथ भूमि विवाद के निपटारे पर भी विशेष जोर दिया।उन्होंने सभी नोडल पदाधिकारी को निर्देश देते हुए कहा कि वे सप्ताह में तीन दिन अपने कार्यालय में रहें और तीन दिन क्षेत्रों का भ्रमण कर जिले में चल रही विकास की योजनाओं की समीक्षा करने के साथ-साथ जमीनी स्तर पर रो रहे कार्यों की गुणवत्ता की भी जांच करें।

कमेटी गठन का निर्देश
बैठक में मौजूद अपर समाहर्ता ने कहा कि कोविड-19 और चुनाव कार्य के कारण से पिछले कुछ महीनों ने थानास्तर पर आयोजित होने वाला जनता दरबार स्थगित कर दिया गया था। प्रधान सचिव श्री सिंह ने हरेक शनिवार को अंचलाधिकारी और थानध्यक्ष को जनता दरबार का आयोजन कर भूमि विवाद का निपटारा करने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने तीन दिनों के अंदर जिलास्तरीय विजिलेंस कमेटी का गठन कर इसकी रिपोर्ट की मांग की। प्रधान सचिव ने कहा कि सरकार के द्वारा 23 नवंबर से जिलों में धान अधिप्राप्ति के कार्य को शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया है।

धान खरीद को भी कहा
सरकार के निर्देशानुसार चिन्हित पैक्स और व्यापार मंडल के माध्यम से धान अधिप्राप्ति केंद्र शुरू कर किसानों के धान को सरकार के समर्थन मूल्यों पर खरीदना है। मुख्य सचिव ने जिले में संचालित सभी आरटीपीएस केंद्रों को शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया। साथ ही कहा कि कोई भी व्यक्ति अपने जाति या आवास के लिए कहीं से आवेदन कर सकते हैं। मुख्य सचिव की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान राजस्व विभाग के अपर प्रधान सचिव विवेक कुमार सिंह के आलवा एसपी विशाल शर्मा, अपर समाहर्ता मो. तारिक इकबाल, डीडीसी मनोज कुमार, सीएस मौजूद थे।

