अपील:मतगणना के दौरान कोविड-19 के नियमों का हो पालन : सीईओ

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार 10 नवंबर को होने वाले मतगणना लेकर मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के साथ सभी आरओ के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी से मतगणना केंद्रों पर की गई तैयारी का जायजा लेने के साथ-साथ विधि व्यवस्था पर चर्चा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने मतगणना हॉल में मतगणना कर्मियों एवं पोलिंग अभिकर्ताओं के आने-जाने के रास्ते, मतगणना के दौरान की गई सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ कोविड-19 संक्रमण के गाइडलाइन का पालन करवाने को लेकर की गई तैयारी का जायजा लिया। बैठक के दौरान जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि मतगणना को लेकर सभी आवश्यक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सुबह 5 बजे से सभी मतगणना कर्मी मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंच जाएंगे। इसके अलावा अभी केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का पालन करवाया जा रहा है। समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान उप विकास आयुक्त मनोज कुमार, अपर समाहर्ता मो. तारिक इकबाल, नगर आयुक्त विजय कुमार सिंह, सदर एसडीओ डॉ. विनोद कुमार, जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी के अलावा सभी आरओ मौजूद थे।

