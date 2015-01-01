पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेलकूद:कुमार इलेवन ने टीचर्स कॉलोनी को 57 रन से हराया, पहुंचा फाइनल में

पूर्णियाएक घंटा पहले
फाइनल में पहुंची कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट क्लब की टीम।
  • 40 वां जिला क्रिकेट लीग का खेला गया पहला सेमीफाइनल

जूनियर डिविजन के मैच में पहला फाइनलिस्ट कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट टीम बनी। मंगलवार को आयोजित सेमीफाइनल में टीचर्स कॉलोनी को हराया। डीएसए मैदान में पूर्णिया जिला क्रिकेट संघ द्वारा आयोजित 40 वां जिला क्रिकेट लीग का 111 वां मैच व जूनियर डिवीजन का 61 वां मैच खेला गया। जूनियर डिवीजन का पहला सेमी फाइनल मैच कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट क्लब बनाम पूर्णिया टीचर्स कॉलोनी क्रिकेट क्लब के बीच खेला गया। कुमार इलेवन ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए निर्धारित 35 ओवर के मैच मैं 32 ओवर में 10 विकेट पर 223 रन बनाई। कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट क्लब के बल्लेबाज राणा ने 43 रन, कौशल ने 21 रन, अनुज मध्यान ने 40 रन, आशिक ने 38 रन व कुणाल ने नाबाद 24 रन बनाए। टीचर्स कॉलोनी क्रिकेट क्लब के गेंदबाज शांतव ने 6 ओवर में 24 रन देकर 2 विकेट, प्रान्तव ने 5 ओवर में 34 रन देकर 3 विकेट हासिल किए। 223 रनों का लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी टीचर्स कॉलोनी क्रिकेट क्लब ने महज 28.4 ओवर में अपने 10 विकेट खोकर 166 में रन ही बना सकी। टीचर्स कॉलोनी क्रिकेट क्लब के बल्लेबाज प्रान्तव ने 45 रन, आदित्या ने 29 रन, सचिन ने 11 रन व सांतव, ऋतु राज ने 17-17 रन बनाए। कुमार इलेवन के गेंदबाज कुणाल ने 7ओवर में 31 रन देकर 4 विकेट व अनुज मध्यान ने 7 ओवर में 57 रन देकर 3 विकेट हासिल किए। कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट क्लब ने टीचर्स कॉलोनी क्रिकेट क्लब को 57 रन से हराकर जूनियर डिवीजन के फाइनल में प्रवेश किया। मैच के निर्णायक आशिफ अल्ताफ, काजल पोद्दार व स्कोरर विकल्प कुमार थे। मौके पर अंबुज कुमार सिंह, जितेंद्र कुमार सिन्हा, विजय ली, सरजील असर, विमल मुकेश, रमण जी, बादशाह, किशोर यादव व कई खेल प्रेमी मौजूद थे। प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच बने अनुज मध्यान :पूर्णिया जिला क्रिकेट संघ तदर्थ समिति सभापति राजेश कुमार बैठा ने बताया कि प्लेयर ऑफ द मैच कुमार इलेवन क्रिकेट क्लब के अनुज मध्यान बने। कुमार इलेवन की तरफ से अनुज 40 रनों की शानदार पारी खेली। वहीं गेंदबाजी करते हुए 7 ओवर में 57 रन देकर 3 विकेट झटके। वहीं बेस्ट बॉलर कुणाल ने 7 ओवर में 31 रन देकर 4 विकेट हासिल किया।

