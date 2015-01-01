पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:लेशी का जिले की राजनीति में बढ़ा कद, एक बार फिर मंत्री बनने की उम्मीद

पूर्णिया13 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • लेशी ने धमदाहा से 5 बार प्रतिनिधित्व करने का रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर ली है

धमदाहा से विजयी हुईं जदयू की कद्दावर नेत्री लेशी सिंह पांच टर्म एमएलए चुनी गई। लेशी सिंह का राजनीतिक सफर समता पार्टी से शुरू हुआ है। इस जीत के बाद लेशी ने धमदाहा से 5 बार प्रतिनिधित्व करने का रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर ली है। जिले की राजनीति में अब उनका कद बढ़ जाएगा।

ऐसी संभावना जताई जा रही है कि अगर बिहार में एनडीए की सरकार बनी तो वह मंत्री पद की प्रबल दावेदार मानी जाएगी। अपनी कर्मभूमि धमदाहा से लेशी सिंह का 2000 में समता पार्टी से जुड़ाव शुरू हुआ। इसके बाद 2005 के फरवरी में वह जदयू से चुनाव जीतीं। लेकिन,इसी वर्ष हुए रिइलेक्शन में वह चुनाव हार गईं। इसके बाद 2010 में वह जदयू से फिर मैदान में उतरी और उसके बाद जीत का सिलसिला 2015 और अब 2020 में जारी रखी। लेशी सिंह कोसी-सीमांचल में जदयू की राजनीति समेत प्रखर महिला नेत्री के रूप में अपनी पहचान रखती है।

