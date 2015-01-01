पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:काली स्थान महेंद्रपुर में मां भगवती की हुई महाआरती

पूर्णिया पूर्व33 मिनट पहले
पूर्णिया पूर्व के महेंद्रपुर में महाआरती करते पुरोहित।
  • छठ पर्व के पहले दिन संध्या काली स्थान में एक घंटे का हुआ आयोजन

छठ पर्व के अस्ताचलगामी अर्घ्य की संध्या काली स्थान महेंद्रपुर मे मां भगवती की महाआरती का आयोजन किया गया। तकरीबन एक घंटे के इस कार्यक्रम में आसपास के छठव्रतियों ने महाआरती का लुप्त उठाया। भक्तों के द्वारा मंत्रोच्चार करते हुए मां भगवती चालीसा पाठ कर महाआरती उतारी गई। मां भगवती की महाआरती का आयोजन किया काली स्थान महेंद्रपुर कमेटी के द्वारा किया गया था। जिसमें मुख्य अतिथि तिवारी बाबा के दिशा-निर्देश पर महाआरती का आयोजन किया गया।

महाआरती को सफल बनाने के लिए बनारस के आचार्य पंडित रामानंद मिश्रा, कुमार वैभव सिंह शामिल थे। वही तिवारी बाबा ने महाआरती के भक्तों के जनसमुदाय को बताया कि हमारे गुरुवर की विचारधारा को आत्मसात कर लाखों लोग अपने जीवन में परिवर्तन लाए हैं। हमारे गुरुवर का कहना है कि संसइस दौरान तिवारी बाबा ने कमेटी के सदस्यों से वार्तालाप कर भागवत कथा कराने की बात कही, जो एक सप्ताह तक चलेगा। हालांकि भागवत कथा कब से होगी इसकी तिथि तय नहीं हुई है।

