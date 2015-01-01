पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:न्यूनतम पारा 15 डिग्री से नीचे, पछिया से बढ़ेगी कनकनी

पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
रविवार की सुबह आसमान में छाया हुआ कुहासा।
  • 24 घंटे में दो डिग्री गिरा तापमान, बढ़ेगा ठंड और रहेगा कुहासे का असर

छठ पूजा समाप्त होने के साथ ही ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ने लगा है। दिन के समय में चलने वाली पछिया हवा ने कनकनी बढ़ा दी है।पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर शहर के अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री से ज्यादा का गिरावट देखने को मिला है। शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 2 डिग्री नीचे गिरकर 14.8 डिग्री पहुंच गया है। मौसम विभाग की माने तो इस सप्ताह से शहर में कड़ाके की सर्दी देखने को मिल सकती है। मौसम केंद्र से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 14.8 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो शनिवार के न्यूनतम तापमान से 2.2 डिग्री कम था। शहर का अधिकतम तापमान भी 2 डिग्री नीचे गिर कर 25 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पूर्णिया मौसम केंद्र में सहायक वैज्ञानिक वीरेंद्र कुमार झा ने बताया कि धीरे-धीरे ठंड का प्रकोप बढ़ने लगा है। दिन के समय में चलने वाली पछिया हवा के कारण से तापमान में लगातार गिरावट देखने को मिल रही है।उन्होंने बताया कि शाम के समय में अभी पछिया हवा की रफ़्तार कम हो जाती है जिस कारण से अभी कनकनी उतनी नहीं है।लेकिन आंकने वाले सप्ताह में मौसम का मिजाज और ज्यादा बदलेगा।सुबह और शाम कुहासे का असर बढ़ने के साथ-साथ ठंड और कनकनी का भी असर देखने को मिलेगा।

बदलते मौसम में पहनावे पर ध्यान देने की जरूरत

बदलते मौसम में लोगों को सुबह व रात में अपने पहनावे पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। खानपान में इन दिनों ठंडी चीजों से परहेज करने की सलाह देते हैं। स्वच्छ पानी का सेवन जरूरी है बीमारी से बचाव को अपने आसपास रखें स्वच्छता का ध्यान। घर के आसपास पानी का जमाव नहीं होने दे। ताजा खाना व स्वच्छ पेयजल का सेवन हमें इस तरह के कई बीमारी से बचा सकता है। ठंड के मौसम में छोटी उम्र के बच्चों में निमोनिया व बुजुर्गों को पक्षाघात का खतरा अधिक रहता है इसीलिए उनका विशेष ध्यान रखना जरूरी है। गर्म कपड़ों का इस्तेमाल जरूरी है।

