बेखौफ अपराधी:दो लाख रंगदारी नहीं देने पर बदमाशों ने पूर्णिया मेडिकेयर के संचालक को पीटा डॉक्टर के साथ की धक्का-मुक्की, केस करने के लिए थानेदार मांग रहे सबूत

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिटाई के बाद सदर अस्पताल में इलाज संचालक रवि यादव।
  • लाइन बाजार स्थिति निजी अस्पताल का है मामला, घायल युवक का सदर अस्पताल में चल रहा है इलाज
  • पुलिस पर बदमाशों को भगाने का लगाया आरोप, घायल मैनेजर ने केहाट थाने में दिया आवेदन

पूर्णिया के लाइन बाजार स्तिथ एक निजी अस्पताल में 2 लाख की रंगदारी नहीं मिलने पर चार बदमाशों हथियार से लैस होकर डॉक्टर व मैनेजर की जमकर पिटाई कर दी। पिटाई इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि अस्पताल का मैनेजर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। गंभीर हालत में मैनेजर को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल पूर्णिया में भर्ती किया गया। घायल मैनेजर गुलाबबाग निवासी रवि यादव ने बताया कि एक दिन पूर्व कुछ लोग रंगदारी मांगने अस्पताल आए हुए थे। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर देख लेने की धमकी दी थी। सोमवार को दिनदहाड़े करीब 01 बजे आधा दर्जन बदमाश अस्पताल में दाखिल हो गया और रुपया नहीं मिलने पर डॉक्टर व कर्मी की पिटाई करने लगा। शोर मचाने पर सभी बदमाश भागने लगा, लेकिन लोगों ने एक को पकड़ लिया और घटना की सूचना केहाट थाना को दी। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। घायल रवि यादव का आरोप है कि पुलिस आरोपी युवक को हिरासत में लेने के बजाय उसे मौके से भगा दिया। रवि यादव ने मारपीट का आरोप लाइन बाजार के ही कुछ दंबगों पर लगाया है और इस संबंध में केहाट थाने में लिखित शिकायत भी की है।

8 नवंबर को भी बाड़ीहाट लूट मोहल्ला के निवासी मो.एजाज रंगदारी मांगने आया था अस्पताल
पूर्णिया मेडिकेयर इमरजेंसी अस्पताल के संचालक रवि कुमार यादव ने थाने में दिए आवेदन में बताया कि 8 नवंबर को बड़ीहाट लूट मोहल्ला निवासी मो.एजाज दो लाख की रंगदारी मांगने अस्पताल आया हुआ था। रंगदारी नहीं देने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। 9 नवंबर को 1 बजे आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग हथियार लेकर अस्पताल में दाखिल हो गया। रुपया नहीं मिलने पर डॉक्टर व संचालक की पिटाई करने लगा। बंदूक के बट से मेरे सिर पर मारा। इसके बाद मैं अपनी जान बचाकर केबिन की तरफ भाग खुद को कमरे में बंद लिया। इसके बाद बदमाशों ने गेट तोड़ अंदर घुस मेरे साथ मारपीट की। इस दौरान अस्पताल का 75 हजार रुपया, 2 भरी सोने की चेन छीनकर भाग गया।

बिना सबूत कैसे करें आरोपी को गिरफ्तार
मामले पर एसआई ददन कुमार ने बताया कि एक पक्ष द्वारा आवेदन दिया गया है। दूसरे पक्ष के लोगों का आवेदन नहीं आया है। पुलिस आवेदन मिलने के बाद जांच कर मामला दर्ज करेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि बिना सबूत को पुलिस कैसे किसी को गिरफ्तार करेगी।

