पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गोलीबारी:तीन एकड़ जमीन विवाद को लेकर एक दर्जन से ज्यादा गोली चली, एक युवक घायल, दो गिरफ्तार

बीकोठी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल से खोखा बरामद करती बीकोठी थाना पुलिस।
  • बड़हरा कोठी के औराही पंचायत के विरंचिया गांव में दो पक्षों के बीच हुई वारदात

औराही पंचायत के विरंचिया गांव में तीन एकड़ जमीन को ले हुए विवाद में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा राउंड गोली चलने से पूरा इलाका थर्रा गया। गोलीबारी में एक युवक दिलीप यादव पिता महेश्वर यादव बुरी तरह घायल हो गए, जिसे इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। गोलीबारी की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने त्वरित करवाई करते हुए दो युवक को गिरफ्तार किया और घायल पीड़ित को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया है। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार औराही पंचायत के विरंचिया गांव में श्यामदेव शर्मा की जमीन है। इसमें गांव के कई लोग खेतीबाड़ी करते हैं। इसी जमीन में से तीन एकड़ जमीन पर दिलीप यादव का कई वर्षों से कब्जा था। मगर दूसरे ग्रामीण पिंटू यादव द्वारा दिलीप यादव के कब्जे वाली जमीन को अपने नाम करवा लेने का दावा किया जा रहा था। इसी जमीन को लेकर दोनों पक्ष दिलीप यादव और पिंटू यादव के बीच कई दिनों से विवाद चल रहा था। रविवार को पिंटू यादव ने जबरन तीन एकड़ जमीन को जोतना शुरू कर दिया। दिलीप यादव द्वारा जमीन जोतने से रोकने पर पिंटू यादव के पक्ष की तरफ से अंधाधुध गोलीबारी भी शुरू कर दी। एक गोली दिलीप यादव के पांव में लगी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की सूचना बड़हरा थाने को दी है। सूचना मिलते ही बड़हरा थाना अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार, एसआई संजय कुमार मिश्रा, एसआई धन प्रसाद सहित पुलिस टीम द्वारा घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली गई। घटना स्थल से पुलिस को 3 खोखे बरामद हुआ। मौके पर से पुलिस द्वारा दो युवक विरंचिया निवासी पिंटू यादव व अररिया जिला निवासी मनोहर कुमार को घटनास्थल से गिरफ्तार किया गया है। थाना अध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि पीड़ित के फर्द बयान पर मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए कार्रवाई होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें