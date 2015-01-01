पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:नगर परिषद बनने की राह पर बनमनखी व कसबा धमदाहा की नौ पंचायतें बन सकती हैं नगर पंचायत

पूर्णिया2 घंटे पहले
  • नए निकायों के गठन और पुराने को अपग्रेड करने को लेकर प्रशासन ने तैयार किया प्रस्ताव
  • नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग की मांग पर जिला प्रशासन ने दिया है प्रस्ताव

बनमनखी और कसबा नगर पंचायत के नगर परिषद बनाए जाने की एक बार फिर आस जगी है। नगर विकास व आवास विभाग के द्वारा नए निकायों के गठन और पुराने नगर निकायों के अपग्रेड करने को लेकर मांगे गए प्रस्ताव के बाद जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा संशोधित प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। जिला प्रशासन ने बनमनखी और कसबा नगर पंचायत को नगर परिषद बनाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया है। इसके अलावा सदर अनुमंडल के चंपानगर, बनमनखी अनुमंडल के जानकीनगर, बायसी अनुमंडल के बायसी और अमौर, धमदाहा अनुमंडल के धमदाहा, मीरगंज, भवानीपुर, रुपौली और बिरौली को नगर पंचायत का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। बताया जाता है कि इस वर्ष नए नगर निकायों के निर्माण के नए नियमों बनाने के बाद सरकार के निर्देश पर विभाग की ओर से नगर निगम, नगर परिषद व नए नगर पंचायत बनाने का प्रस्ताव मांगा गया था। अधिकारियों की टीम 18 दिसंबर को इस कार्यशाला में शामिल होगी।

डीएम की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी का गठन
नगर निकायों के गठन के लिए जिलाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में आठ सदस्य कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। कमेटी में नगर आयुक्त, अपर समाहर्ता, डीडीसी, जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी, जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी, जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी के अलावा सामान्य शाखा के वरीय उप समाहर्ता को सदस्य बनाया गया है। कमेटी के सदस्य नगर आवास विभाग के द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के आधार पर नए नगर निकाय के गठन की आहर्ता की जांच करेंगे।

पूर्व में भी विभाग को भेजा जा चुका है प्रस्ताव
नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग द्वारा जिले के पुराने नगर पंचायत को उत्क्रमित करने और नए नगर पंचायत के गठन को लेकर जिले से प्रस्ताव मांगा गया था। मई में ही प्रशासन के द्वारा कसबा और बनमनखी को नगर पंचायत बनाने के साथ-साथ जिले के नौ पंचायत धमदाहा, चंपानगर, बायसी, अमौर, जानकीनगर, मीरगंज, सरसी, रुपौली और बिरौली पंचायत को नगर पंचायत बनाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर जिला प्रशासन ने शहरी एवं आवास विभाग को भेजा गया था।

