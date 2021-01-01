पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा:इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा में दूसरे दिन दोनों पालियों से 206 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

खगड़िया5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंगलवार को उत्तरी हाजीपुर स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर उमड़ी परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंगलवार को उत्तरी हाजीपुर स्कूल परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर उमड़ी परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़।
  • 12629 परीक्षार्थियों ने दी अलग-अलग विषयों की परीक्षा
  • दूसरे दिन बापू मिडिल स्कूल से एक परीक्षार्थी को कदाचार के आरोप में किया गया निष्कासित

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को प्रथम पाली में गणित एवं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल और अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। पहली पाली में कुल 8051 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। जबकि कुल 100 अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में कुल 4571 परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हुए तथा 106 अनुपस्थित रहे। इस प्रकार दूसरे दिन कुल 12629 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी तथा कुल 206 अनुपस्थित रहे। बताते चलें कि परीक्षा शुरू होने से पहले सभी केंद्रों पर परीक्षार्थियों की गहन तलाशी ली गई, इसके बाद उन्हें भीतर इंट्री दिया गया। कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा संचालन को लेकर केंद्रों पर स्टेटिक दंडाधिकारी-सह-प्रेक्षक, जोनल दंडाधिकारी सह गस्ती दल दंडाधिकारी, उड़नदस्ता दल दंडाधिकारी, पुलिस पदाधिकारी एवं पुलिस बल की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है।
परीक्षा की वजह से शहर में बनी रही जाम की स्थिति
इंटर परीक्षा शुरू होेने से परीक्षा केंद्रों के आसपास काफी जाम लगा रहा है। शहर के चित्रगुप्त नगर सड़क, एमजी मार्ग, मेन रोड, गौशाला रोड, कचहरी रोड सहित अन्य जगहों पर भीड़ व जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। सड़क पर गाड़ियां रेंगती रही। सदर अनुमंडल के 13 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर इंटर की परीक्षा हुई। इनमें कोशी काॅलेज, रोज वर्ड एकेडमी, बापू माध्य विद्यालय, मध्य विद्यालय हाजीपुर उत्तरी सहित अन्य काॅलेज शामिल हैं।

दूसरे दिन भी प्रश्नपत्र वायरल होने की चलती रही चर्चा
पहले दिन की तरह दूसरे दिन भी प्रश्न पत्र लीक होने की भी चर्चाएं खूब चली। परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर परीक्षार्थी मोबाइल पर व्यस्त दिखे। 9:20 तक परीक्षा केंद्रों पर इंट्री का समय रखा गया था।

परीक्षा केंद्रों के आस-पास खुली रहीं फोटो स्टेट की दुकानें
प्रशासन ने 500 मीटर के दायरे के भीतर फोटो स्टेट दुकानों को बंद करने का निर्देश दिया था। लेकिन बापू मध्य विद्यालय तथा कोसी काॅलेज परीक्षा केंद्र के आसपास फोटो स्टेट की दुकानें खुली रहीं।

7 परीक्षा केंद्रों से 26 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित

गोगरी | मंगलवार की परीक्षा में कुछ छात्राएं अनुपस्थित भी रहीं। पीएल शिक्षा केंद्र के पहली पाली में कुल 148 परीक्षार्थी में से 2 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। जबकि द्वितीय पाली के 257 में से 3 छात्र अनुपस्थित पाए गए। वहीं राष्ट्रीय हाईस्कूल में द्वितीय पाली में 4, भगवान हाईस्कूल में प्रथम पाली में 1 और द्वितीय पाली के 2 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

शांतिपूर्ण हुई इंटरमीडिएट के दूसरे दिन की परीक्षा : एसडीओ

गोगरी | मंगलवार को गोगरी में दूसरे दिन कदाचार मुक्त और शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा हुई। यह बातें अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी सुभाष चंद्र मंडल ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त हो रही है।मंगलवार को दो पाली में परीक्षा थी। प्रथम पाली में कला व विज्ञान संकाय के गणित, जबकि दूसरी पाली में कला संकाय के ज्योग्राफी एवं वोकेशनल कोर्स में अंग्रेजी की परीक्षा हुई। प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा साढ़े नौ बजे से लेकर पौने एक बजे तक तथा द्वितीय पाली की परीक्षा पौने एक बजे से लेकर पांच बजे संध्या तक हुई। गोगरी अनुमंडल में कुल सात केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जिसमे सिर्फ गोगरी में तीन केंद्र बनाए गए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser