इंटर परीक्षा:बीबीएम से पहली पाली में एक एक्सपेल्ड, 286 अनुपस्थित

पूर्णिया5 घंटे पहले
पहली पाली की परीक्षा के बाद प्रश्न मिलाते परीक्षार्थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • डीईओ ने बनमनखी व धमदाहा अनुमंडल का किया निरीक्षण, कहा- शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न होगी परीक्षा

इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन एक छात्र निष्कासित हुआ है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी श्याम बाबू राम ने बताया कि बीबीएम केंद्र से पहली पाली में गणित की परीक्षा में एक छात्र के निष्कासन की सूचना मिली है। बांकी पूरे जिले में परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षा कदाचार मुक्त हो इसके लिए लगातार निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है। मंगलवार को मैंने खुद बनमनखी और धमदाहा अनुमंडल के सभी केंद्रों पर जाकर निरीक्षण किया है। बनमनखी में शत प्रतिशत उपस्थित देखकर अच्छा लगा। दोनों जगहों पर परीक्षा शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचार मुक्त संपन्न हुई है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि बनमनखी के सुमरित हाई स्कूल, जीएलएम कॉलेज, मातुराम कन्या हाई स्कूल, एजे महिला कॉलेज और धमदाहा के बीएनसी इंटर कॉलेज, बीएनसी डिग्री कॉलेज और प्रोजेक्ट कन्या उच्च विद्यालय, मध्य विद्यालय धमदाहा(हरिजन) का निरीक्षण किया है। वहीं मंगलवार को पहली पाली में गणित व दूसरी पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा आयोजित हुई।

गणित में 85 तो भूगोल में 201 छात्र रहे परीक्षा से अनुपस्थित
इंटर परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन पहली पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा आयोजित हुई थी। इसमें 4939 छात्रों में से 4854 छात्र उपस्थित और 85 अनुपस्थित थे। वहीं दूसरी पाली में भूगोल की परीक्षा में कुल 10171 छात्रों में से 9970 उपस्थित और 201 अनुपस्थित हुए।

आज पहली पाली में रसायन और दूसरी में अंग्रेजी की होगी परीक्षा
इंटर परीक्षा के तीसरे दिन आज पहली पाली में रसायन और दूसरी पाली में अंग्रेजी(आईए) की परीक्षा होगी। वहीं 4 को अंग्रेजी व इतिहास, 5 को जीव विज्ञान और हिन्दी, 6 को हिन्दी और अर्थशास्त्र, 8 को कृषि और मनोविज्ञान की परीक्षा होगी।

