नामांकन:इग्नू के जनवरी सत्र के लिए ऑनलाइन नामांकन हुआ शुरू

पूर्णियाएक घंटा पहले
  • 28 फरवरी तक करा सकते हैं नामांकन

इग्नू दिल्ली द्वारा जनवरी 2021 सत्र में पीजी, डिग्री, पीजी डिप्लोमा (पीजी डिप्लोमा), डिप्लोमा और प्रमाणपत्र आदि सभी प्रकार के कार्यक्रम में ऑनलाइन नामांकन शुरू कर दिया है। इग्नू क्षेत्रीय केंद्र सहरसा के क्षेत्रीय निदेशक डॉ. मिर्जा नेहाल ए.बेग के हवाले से इग्नू अध्ययन केंद्र पूर्णिया के समन्वयक प्रो. गौरी कान्त झा ने उपरोक्त जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि इग्नू द्वारा ऑनलाइन नामांकन http://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in पोर्टल पर शुरू किया गया है। पंजीकरण के बाद इस पोर्टल पर शिक्षार्थी अपने उपयोग के लिये एक डैशबोर्ड बना सकते हैं । भविष्य में इस पोर्टल पर इग्नू में अध्ययनरत शिक्षार्थी अनेक सेवाओं का लाभ जैसे पता में परिवर्तन, अध्ययन केन्द्र, पाठ्यक्रम, क्षेत्रीय केन्द्र आदि में सुधार अथवा परिवर्तन एवं परीक्षा फार्म जमा करने से सम्बन्धित कार्य सुगमता से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। इसके लिए प्रत्येक शिक्षार्थियों का अपना एक निजी यूजर एकाउंट होना आवश्यक है। नामांकन की अंतिम तिथि 28 तक है।

