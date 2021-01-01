पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्योगों के लिए सुविधा:प्रदूषण जांच के लिए नहीं जाना होगा पटना, 1 वर्ष में बनेगा भवन, सात जिलों के उद्योगों को होगा फायदा

पूर्णिया19 घंटे पहले
बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय भवन का शिलान्यास करते डिप्टी सीएम। - Dainik Bhaskar
बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय भवन का शिलान्यास करते डिप्टी सीएम।
  • डिप्टी सीएम ने राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय भवन का किया शिलान्यास
  • पूर्णिया समेत कटिहार, किशनगंज, अररिया, सहरसा और मधेपुरा में तीन महीने के अंदर लगेगा ऑटोमेटिक एयर क्वालिटी मॉनिटर, वायु प्रदूषण पर 24 घंटे रखी जाएगी नजर

जिले के उद्योगों को प्रदूषण जांच के लिए पटना नहीं जाना होगा। डिप्टी सीएम तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने शुक्रवार को मरंगा स्थित बियाडा में बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय भवन सह प्रयोगशाला का शिलान्यास किया। यह एक साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाएगा। इसके बन जाने से पूर्णिया और कोसी प्रमंडल के सात जिलों को फायदा होगा। शिलान्यास के दौरान उपस्थित लोगों ने कहा कि प्रयोगशाला बन जाने के बाद पानी और वायु की गुणवत्ता की भी जांच आसानी से हो सकेगी। उन्होंने बताया कि 6.75 करोड़ की लागत से बनने वाले भवन का 1 साल के अंदर निर्माण हो जाएगा। डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि उद्यमियों को लगता है कि परिषद के आ जाने से कठिनाई होगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है। आप प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद को अपना मित्र समझें। डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि पूर्णिया प्रमंडल मखाना, केला, जूट का क्षेत्र है। इस माध्यम से भी इस इलाके को आर्थिक रूप से समृद्ध किया जा सकता है। साथ ही बिहार के हर जिले की अलग पहचान है। अगर हर जिले की विशेषता को आर्थिक गतिविधियों से जोड़ दिया जाए तो बिहार में रोजगार की समस्या नहीं रहेगी। शिलान्यास के दौरान विधान पार्षद डॉ. दिलीप जायसवाल, विधायक विजय खेमका, पर्यावरण वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग के प्रधान सचिव दीपक कुमार सिंह, बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद के अध्यक्ष प्रो. डॉ.अशोक कुमार घोष, सदस्य सचिव एस,चंद्रशेखर, बोर्ड एनालिस्ट एसएन जायसवाल, प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त राहुल रंजन महिवाल, डीएम राहुल कुमार, पर्षद के अध्यक्ष, जिप अध्यक्ष क्रांति देवी, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश कुमार, उपाध्यक्ष अनंत भारती प्रफुल्ल रंजन वर्मा सहित कई गणमान्य मौजूद थे।

प्रदूषण स्तर जांचने, वायु की गुणवत्ता पर नजर रखने में आसानी होगी
कार्यक्रम के दौरान परिषद के अध्यक्ष डॉ. अशोक कुमार घोष ने बताया कि जिले में बिहार में प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए पटना के अलावा पूर्णिया, गया, बरौनी और मुजफ्फरपुर में बिहार राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण पर्षद का क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय कार्यरत है। खुद का भवन नहीं हो पाने के कारण से गया और पूर्णिया क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय का भी संचालन भी मुख्यालय से ही हो रहा था। अब खुद का भवन बन जाने के बाद पूर्णिया क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय का संचालन पूर्णिया में ही होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि तीन महीने के अंदर पूर्णिया के अलावा, कटिहार, किशनगंज, अररिया, सहरसा और मधेपुरा जिले में वायु प्रदूषण को मापने के लिए ऑटोमेटिक मशीन की स्थापना कर ली जाएगी। इससे इन शहरों में प्रदूषण का स्तर जांचने, वायु की गुणवत्ता पर नजर रखने में आसानी होगी।

अपने संधाधनों का बेहतर करें इस्तेमाल जेम पोर्टल से खरीदारी करें विभाग
बियाडा में क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय भवन सह प्रयोगशाला का शिलान्यास करने के बाद डिप्टी सीएम ने देर शाम समाहरणालय सभागार में अधिकारियों के साथ जिलास्तरीय आंतरिक संसाधन की समीक्षा बैठक की। बैठक के दौरान जिलाधिकारी राहुल कुमार ने बताया कि जिले में परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा लक्ष्य का 78 प्रतिशत राजस्व की वसूली की गई है। वाणिज्य कर ने 350 करोड़ के विरुद्ध 267.55 करोड़ की वसूली हुई है। खनन विभाग द्वारा 52 प्रतिशत, भू लगनसे 73.12 प्रतिशत, निबंधन में 81.8 प्रतिशत, नगर निगम में 49.3 प्रतिशत और विद्युत् विभाग के द्वार 91 प्रतिशत लक्ष्य प्राप्त किया गया है। डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के कारण से लोगों की आमदनी घटी है। जिस कारण से परिस्थितियां बदली है। सभी अधिकारी अपने संसाधनों का बेहतर इस्तेमाल करें। उन्होंने सभी विभागों को जेम पोर्टल के माध्यम से ही सामान खरीदने का निर्देश दिया ताकि कीमत में एकरूपता बनी रहे। साथ ही उन्होंने बुडको के हर घर नल जल योजना में पक्की सड़क तोड़ने के बाद उसे ठीक करवाने का भी निर्देश दिया। समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान सदर विधायक विजय खेमका, बनमनखी विधायक कृष्ण कुमार ऋषि, एमएलसी दिलीप कुमार जयसवाल, प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त, डीएम, एसपी के अलावा सभी जिलास्तरीय पदाधिकारी मौजूद थे।

