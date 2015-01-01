पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्णय:रात को पुलिस अब गली मोहल्लों में पैदल करेगी गश्ती, पेंथर मोबाइल की व्यवस्था बंद : एसपी

पूर्णिया9 घंटे पहले
  • पैदल गश्ती को संचालित करने के लिए एसपी ने पुलिसकर्मियों का किया तबादला

बीट प्रणाली (पैदल गश्ती) को सुचारू ढंग से संचालित करने के लिए पुलिस अधीक्षक विशाल शर्मा जिले के सभी थाना/ओपी में पर्याप्त संख्या में पुलिस बल व अन्य संसाधन उपलब्ध कराना शुरू कर दिया है। इसी कड़ी में उन्होंने शहरी क्षेत्र में संचालित पेंथर मोबाइल (मोटर साइकिल गश्ती पुलिस) व्यवस्था को तत्काल प्रभाव से बन्द कर दिया गया है। साथ ही साथ 6 माह से अधिक समय से एक ही थाना/ओपी में प्रतिनियुक्त 49 हवलदार, 90 महिला सिपाही, 216 पुरूष सिपाही व 40 वाहन चालकों को एक थाना से दूसरे थाने में बदली कर दिया गया है। सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को आदेश दिया गया है कि वे 48 घंटे के अन्दर नये पदस्थापन स्थल में योगदान देकर इसकी सूचना दें। पेंथर मोबाइल के जवान व उनके मोटरसाइकिल को संबंधित थाना गार्ड में प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दिया गया है। अब इन जवानों को बीट (पैदल गश्ती) व्यवस्था में लगाया जायेगा। जिनका मुख्य दायित्व होगा कि वे चोरी व गृहभेदन की घटना पर रोक लगाने के लिए लागू बीट(पैदल गश्ती) व्यवस्था के अन्तर्गत थानावार चिन्हित व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान, डाॅक्टरर्स, वरिष्ठ नागरिक, वरीय पदाधिकारी, बड़े-बड़े होटल, मंत्री, बैक, वायु सेना हवाईअड्डा, रेलवे स्टेशन, बस स्टैंड, ज्वेलर्स दुकान, पेट्रोल पम्प, एटीएम, मॉल आदि क्षेत्रों को ध्यान में रखते हुए पैदल गश्ती करेंगे। चिन्हित बीट(पैदल गश्ती) मार्ग में शामिल पुलिस पदाधिकारी व कर्मियों को दायित्व दिया गया है कि वे आम नागरिकों से समन्वय स्थापित कर अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए कार्य करें। एसपी ने आम नागरिकों से अपील की है कि वे बीट बुक में अपने शिकायत व बहुमूल्य सुझाव को अवश्य अंकित करें।

घर बंद कर कहीं जाना है तो इसकी सूचना संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष को दें : एसपी
पूर्णिया। एसपी ने जिले वासियों से अपील की है कि वे अगर अपने घर को छोड़कर जाते हैं तो इसकी सूचना संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष व संबंधित पदाधिकारी को दें। ताकि संबंधित थानाध्यक्ष व पदाधिकारी के द्वारा घर की निगरानी की जा सके। साथ ही साथ अपराध नियंत्रण के दृष्टिकोण से शहरी क्षेत्र के विभिन्न संवेदनशील चैक/चैराहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है। इसकी निगरानी के लिये समेकित जिला नियंत्रण कक्ष स्थापित किया गया है। नियंत्रण कक्ष में पुलिस पदाधिकारी व पुलिस कर्मियों को 24x7 घंटे प्रतिनियुक्ति किया गया है। एसपी ने नियंत्रण कक्ष का दूरभाष नंबर -06454-241472, 241473, 241466, 241477 सार्वजनिक करते हुए कहा कि की कोई भी सूचना उक्त नम्बर पर दे सकते हैं।

