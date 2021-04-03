पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैक्स चुनाव:12 पैक्स में निर्विरोध होंगे अध्यक्ष, 6 में नहीं हो सकेगा चुनाव

पूर्णियाएक घंटा पहले
  • 15 फरवरी को 295 बूथों पर होगा चुनाव, 113956 मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

जिले में 15 फरवरी को होने वाले पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर नामांकन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद सहकारिता विभाग ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। 6 फरवरी को नाम वापसी के बाद यह तय होगा कि कितने पैक्स में मतदान करवाया जाना है। चुनाव को लेकर जिले के 12 प्रखंड में 295 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। यह मतदान केंद्र 87 सरकारी भवन में स्थित है। मतदान प्रक्रिया में शामिल कर्मियों को 8 और 10 फरवरी को दो चरणों में प्रशिक्षण दिया जाएगा। सहकारिता विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पैक्स चुनाव के लिए नामांकन समाप्त होने तक जिले के 12 पैक्स अध्यक्ष के निर्विरोध निर्वाचित होने की संभावना है। वहीं 6 पैक्स का कोरम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। जिस कारण से वहां भी चुनाव नहीं होंगे। 6 फरवरी के बाद ही तय हो पाएगा कि कितने पैक्स में मतदान होगा।

मतगणना के लिए जगह निर्धारित, दो दिन होगी मतों की गिनती
सहकारिता प्रसार पदाधिकारी हरेंद्र प्रसाद ने बताया कि पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर मतगणना के लिए स्थल का चयन किया जा चुका है। रुपौली के 13 पैक्स के लिये प्रोजेक्ट उच्च विद्यालय रुपौली में बूथ बनाया गया है। यहां 16 फरवरी को मतों की गिनती होगी। डगरुआ के तीन पैक्स के लिए 16 फरवरी को उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय डगरुआ में, बनमनखी के 14 पैक्सों के लिए 16 जनवरी को सुमरित उच्च विद्यालय बनमनखी, अमौर के 13 पैक्स के लिए बीआरसी में मतगणना स्थल बनाए गए हैं। यहां भी 16 फरवरी को मतगणना होगी। केनगर के 2 पैक्सों के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित सद्भावना भवन में मतों की गिनती होगी। जलालगढ़ के 3 पैक्स के लिए एनडी +2 उच्च विद्यालय जलालगढ़ में बूथ बनाया गया है। बीकोठी के तीन पैक्सों के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित प्रतिनिधि भवन में मतगणना केंद्र बनाया गया है। धमदाहा के 10 पैक्सों के लिए मतों की गिनती 16 फरवरी को उच्च विद्यालय धमदाहा में मतगणना कक्ष बनाया गया है। इसके अलावा बैसा प्रखंड के पांच पैक्स के उच्च विद्यालय रौटा और कसबा प्रखंड के 3 पैक्स के लिए प्रखंड परिसर स्थित विवाह भवन में मतगणना केंद्र की स्थापना की गई है।दोनों प्रखंड में भी 16 फरवरी को ही मतों की गिनती होगी। वहीं बायसी प्रखंड के 4 पैक्स के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित प्रशिक्षण सह उत्पादन केंद्र में मतगणना केंद्र का निर्माण किया गया है।यहां 15 फरवरी को ही मतदान खत्म होने के बाद ही मतों की गिनती का काम शुरू हो जाएगा।

यहां से निर्विरोध अध्यक्ष चुने जाने की संभावना
धमदाहा-धमदाहा उत्तर,चम्पावती ,बनमनखी-काझी हृदयनगर,कोशी शरण देवोत्तर ,अमौर-आमगाछी, रंगरैया लालटोली,हरीपुर,मछहट्टा
,बीकोठी-गौरीपुर ,बायसी -ताराबाड़ी ,जलालगढ़-एकम्बा ,भवानीपुर-शहीदगंज ,इन पैक्सों में नहीं हो सका है कोरम पूरा {अमौर-खरहैया, हफनिया, धुरपैली ,रुपौली-नाथपुर,भौवा प्रबल, लक्ष्मीपुर छर्रापट्टी

