शराब से जुड़ेे दो मामले:सेवानिवृत्त चौकीदार के घर बन रही थी चुलाई शराब, बेटा और शराब बनाने वाले दो गिरफ्तार

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
पटना की टीम डगरुआ के चांदभाठी में छापेमारी करती।
  • 1. विश्वासपुर संथालीटोला व चांदभाठी में पटना की टीम ने मारा छापा 2. रामपुर में शराब बनाने वालों के खिलाफ महिलाओं ने खोला मोर्चा

डगरुआ के विश्वासपुर संथालीटोला व तमौट पंचायत के चांदभाठी में पटना से आई मद्यनिषेध टीम ने छापेमारी कर 200 लीटर छुआ व 20 लीटर चुलाई शराब जब्त की। छापेमारी के दौरान शराब बनाने वाले लोग तो फरार हो गए, लेकिन गांव से अद्धनिर्मित शराब बरामद की गई और उसे विनष्ट कर दिया गया। छापेमारी के दौरान पटना से आई टीम ने एक सेवानिवृत्त चौकीदार के घर छापेमारी कर जहां से चुलाई शराब बरामद की गई। साथ ही टीम ने सेवानिवृत चौकीदार के पुत्र सहित दो शराब बनाने वाले लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। छापेमारी शुक्रवार की सुबह 5 बजे की गई। रेंज के आईजी रत्न संजय कटियार ने बताया कि जिन थानाक्षेत्र में शराब बनाने, शराब का भंडारण, शराब का परिचालन आदि किया जाता हो और बाहर की टीम द्वारा छापेमारी कर पकड़ा जाता है तो ऐसे थाना प्रभारी पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उधर, उत्पाद विभाग द्वारा जब्त विदेशी शराब में से शुक्रवार को 12 हजार लीटर विदेशी शराब को उत्पाद विभाग कार्यालय परिसर में सदर एसडीएम विनोद कुमार, एसडीपीओ आनंद कुमार पांडेय एवं उत्पाद अधीक्षक दिनबंधु की उपस्थिति में विनष्ट किया गया। उक्त जानकारी उत्पाद इंस्पेक्टर सुमनकांत झा ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बायसी थाना पुलिस ने 15936 लीटर विदेशी शराब विनष्ट किया है।

हाथी टोला में महिलाओं ने तोड़ी शराब की भट्टी गांव को शराबमुक्त बनाने का लिया संकल्प

पूर्णिया पूर्व | रामपुर पंचायत के हाथी टोला में पंचायत के मुखिया राजेन्द्र उरांव के नेतृत्व में दर्जनों महिलाओं एवं ग्रामीणों ने शुक्रवार को गांव में ही बनाने व देसी शराब बनाने वाले लोगों के विरुद्ध मुहिम छेड़कर निर्मित शराब व अर्धनिर्मित शराब को नष्ट कर दिया। उन्होंने शराब की भट्‌ठी भी तोड़ी। साथ ही गांव को शराब मुक्त बनाने का फैसला लिया।
अभियान में गांव के बुजुर्गों ने भी उनका साथ दिया। मुहिम से शराब बनाने व बेचने वाले में हड़कम्प मच गया। इस दौरान ग्रामीणों ने अपने गांव को शराब मुक्त गांव बनाने का संकल्प लिया। रामपुर पंचायत के मुखिया राजेन्द्र उरांव ने बताया लगातार शराब के सेवन से हाल के कुछ माह में ही गांव में कई लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। उन्होंने बताया कि तीन दिन पूर्व भी 28 वर्षीय युवक धर्मेन्द्र कुमार उरांव की शराब पीने से किडनी खराब हो गई और उसकी मौत हो गई। अब हमलोग नहीं चाहते हैं कि और कोई धर्मेन्द्र की मौत शराब पीने से हो। ग्रामीण व महिलाओं के साथ गांव में घूम-घूमकर जितने भी लोगों के घर शराब बनती थी, उसे नष्ट कर दिए एवं उसे शराब नहीं बनाने को लेकर समझाते हुए कड़ी हिदायत भी दी।

महिलाओं ने कहा-रोज शराब पीकर लुच्चे-लफंगे करते हैं गालीगलौज

रामपुर के हाथी टोला में शराब मुक्त गांव बनाने को महिलाओं ने लिया संकल्प।
रामपुर के हाथी टोला में शराब मुक्त गांव बनाने को महिलाओं ने लिया संकल्प।

ग्रामीण महिला सुनैना देवी, तिलो देवी, जुगनी देवी, राधा देवी, फूल कुमारी देवी ने बताया कि हर रोज शराब पीकर शाम के वक्त मेरे गांव में लुच्चे लफंगे सड़क पर गाली गलौज देते हैं। जिससे हमलोगों के बच्चों पर इसका सीधा असर पड़ता है और बच्चों का मानसिक वातावरण दिन प्रतिदिन खराब होते जा रहा है। हाल ही में शराब विक्रेताओं के खिलाफ दिवानगंज में 23 नवंबर को महिलाओं ने कटिहार पूर्णिया मुख्य मार्ग को घंटों बाधित कर देशी शराब कारोबारी के विरुद्ध मुहिम छेड़ दी थी।

