परेशानी:रौटा बाजार में घंटों लगा जाम, लोग परेशान

बैसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रौटा बाजार में लगे जाम में फंसे लोग।
  • लोगों ने अतिक्रमण हटाने को लेकर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी से की मांग

रौटा बाजार होकर गुजरने वाली पक्की सड़क पर अक्सर जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न हो रही है। इसका कारण है अतिक्रमण। इसके कारण राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ती है। सबसे अधिक समस्या सोमवार और गुरुवार को उत्पन्न होती है। गुरुवार को भी लोग जाम में फंसकर घंटों परेशान रहे, क्योंकि इस दिन रौटा बाजार का हाट लगता है। इसके चलते दूर-दूर से खरीदार व व्यापारी हाट पहुंचते हैं। छोटे-बड़े दुकानदार सड़क किनारे दुकान लगा देते हैं। साथ ही बड़ी गाड़ी इस मार्ग से होकर गुजरने पर भी काफी जाम लग जाता है। जाम लगने के कारण मिनटों का सफर लोगों को घंटों में तय करना पड़ता है। जब सड़क पर जाम लगता है तो सड़क पर पैदल चलना भी मुश्किल हो गया। यद्यपि कई माह पूर्व अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए दुकानदारों को प्रशासन द्वारा नोटिस भी भेजा गया। कई दुकानों को हटाई भी गयी। अतिक्रमण किए हुए लोगों को प्रशासन द्वारा हटाने से क्षेत्र के लोगों को काफी खुशी हुई थी कि अब इस मार्ग से होकर गुजरने से जाम की समस्या उत्पन्न नहीं होगी। इतने दिन बीत जाने बावजूद स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। इसके चलते क्षेत्र के लोगों में फिर मायूसी छा गई है। क्षेत्र के काफी संख्या में लोगों ने अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी का इस ओर ध्यान आकृष्ट कराते हुए शीघ्र अतिक्रमण हटाने की मांग की है।

