एमओ और बीसीओ को दिए जांच के आदेश:दुकान के आगे सैकड़ों बोरा धान देख डीएम ने रुकवाई गाड़ी, व्यापारी से पूछा-कहां से खरीदी

रुपौली5 घंटे पहले
रामपुर परिहट पैक्स में रखा गया धान।

डीएम राहुल कुमार ने प्रखंड के विभिन्न योजनाओं का औचक निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने रामपुर परिहट पैक्स के निरीक्षण के साथ-साथ धोबगिद्धा पंचायत में सात निश्चय योजना के तहत हुए कामों की जांच करने के साथ-साथ मतली खेमचंद पंचायत के ओझोकापा में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का उद्घाटन किया।

निरीक्षण के क्रम में रामपुर परिहट पैक्स जाने के रास्ते में बिरौली बाजार में जायसवाल इंटरप्राइजेज मेन रोड में धान का सैकड़ों बोरा देखकर जिलाधिकारी रुक गए और उपस्थित व्यापारी से धान के बोरा को लेकर जानकारी ली। कारोबारी ने बताया कि सभी धान की खरीद किसानों से खरीद की गई है।

इसके बाद जिलाधिकारी ने मौके पर मौजूद एमओ और बीसीओ को खरीदे गए धान की कागजात की जांच कर संतुष्ट होने का निर्देश दिया कि कहीं किसानों से कम कीमत पर धान की खरीदारी कर उसे पैक्स के माध्यम से तो नहीं बेचा जा रहा है। दोनों अधिकारियों को जांच रिपोर्ट भी सौंपने का निर्देश दिया। जिलाधिकारी ने घर-घर जाकर मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण जलापूर्ति योजना की जांच की।

जांच के दौरान घरों में कनेक्शन पाया गया।कुछ लोगों के घरों में नल का कनेक्शन नहीं था। ग्रामीणों ने बताया गया कि उन्होंने नल का कनेक्शन नहीं लिया है। उपस्थित कनीय अभियंता को फिर से एक बार वार्ड घूमकर कनेक्शन देने का निर्देश दिया गया।

साथ ही निरीक्षण में कुछ लोगों द्वारा बताया गया कि विगत 1 सप्ताह से पाइपलाइन में लीकेज की दिक्कत है। इसके कारण 1 सप्ताह से कुछ घरों में पानी नहीं आ रहा है। जिलाधिकारी ने जेई को संबंधित संवेदक मैसर्स उमंग इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर पूर्णिया से स्पष्टीकरण पूछते हुए राशि की कटौती करने का निर्देश दिया गया।

डीएम राहुल कुमार ने रुपौली की विभिन्न योजनाओं का किया औचक निरीक्षण

रामपुर परिहट पैक्स में धान खरीदी नहीं होता देख डीएसओ से शोकॉज
रामपुर परिहट पैक्स के निरीक्षण में पाया गाया कि उक्त पैक्स में धान का क्रय नहीं हो रहा है। कार्यपालक सहायक ने बताया कि एक लौट धान का क्रय हो चुका है और कैश क्रेडिट खत्म हो गया है, विगत टास्क फोर्स की बैठक में ही सभी पैक्स को दो लौट धान क्रय करने का कैश क्रेडिट दिया गया था। पैक्स में कैश क्रेडिट के कारण से धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य रुके होने पर उन्होंने अतः जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी से स्पष्टीकरण की मांग की।

यात्री शेड का फीता काट कर किया उद‌्घाटन
जिलाधिकारी राहुल कुमार ने टीकापट्टी में रुपौली-कुर्सेला एसएच-65 पर परिवहन विभाग के द्वारा 1.90 लाख की लागत से निर्मित यात्री शेड का उद्घाटन किया। मुख्यमंत्री ग्राम परिवहन योजना के लाभुकों को गाड़ी की चाबी सौंपी। साथ ही रूट के अनुसार वाहन चलाने को कहा।

आझोकोपा में आंगनबाड़ी का उद‌्घाटन
जिलाधिकारी ने प्रखंड क्षेत्र के मतैली खेमचंद पंचायत के ओझोकापा में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र का उद‌्घाटन किया गया। यह आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र 7 लाख रुपया से मनरेगा कन्वर्जेंस योजना के तहत बना है।

