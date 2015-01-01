पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हमला:जबरन जमीन जोतने से रोकने गए एसआई पर हमला

बीकोठी2 घंटे पहले
  • सुखसेना पूर्व पंचायत के कैलू टोल की घटना, शिकायत मिलने पर पहुंची थी पुलिस

प्रखंड के सुखसेना पूर्व पंचायत के कैलू टोल में जबरन खेत जोतने के मामले में कार्रवाई करने पहुंची पुलिस पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया। इस हमले में बीकोठी थाना के एसआई बाल-बाल बच गए। बीकोठी पुलिस में मामले में दो आरोपियों की गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, अन्य आरोपी भागने में सफल रहे। पुलिस कैलू टोल के पूर्व मुखिया नरेश मोहन मंडल की पत्नी पूनम देवी के स्वामित्व की 8 एकड़ 86 डिसमिल जमीन को दूसरे पक्षों द्वारा अपने सहयोगियों के साथ जबरन जोतने से रोकने गई थी। जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार अपराह्न पीड़ित नरेश मोहन मंडल ने बड़हरा थाना को दूसरे पक्ष द्वारा जबरन जमीन जोतने की सूचना दी गई थी। सूचना के बाद बड़हरा थाना एसआई धन प्रसाद सदलबल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने खेत जोत रहे लोगों को रोका तो खेत जोत रहे युवकों ने बड़हरा थाना एसआई धन प्रसाद पर धारदार हथियार फरसा चला दिया, लेकिन एसआई धन प्रसाद बाल-बाल बच गए। खेत जोत रहे लोग पुलिस दल के साथ बदतमीजी करने लगा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए खेत जोतवा रहे लोगों में दो युवक धीरेंद्र मंडल और नकुल मंडल को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया, शेष मौके से फरार हो गया।

छह नवंबर को लूटी गई थी फसल
छह नवंबर को उक्त जमीन पर लगी धन की फसल को लूट लिया गया था। पीड़ित नरेश मोहन मंडल ने मामले में बड़हरा थाना में 18 लोगों को नामजद आरोपी बनाते हुए मामला दर्ज करवाया गया था। मामला दर्ज होने के बाद भी विरोधी पक्ष ने सोमवार को उक्त खेत की जोताई की जा रही थी। बड़हरा थानाध्यक्ष सुनील कुमार ने बताया कि जबरन खेत जोतने की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस बल को मौके पर भेजा गया, जहां कुछ लोगों द्वारा पुलिस पार्टी के साथ बदतमीजी व हमला किया गया है। जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है।

