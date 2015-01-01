पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड को 12वीं तक पढ़ाई के लिए मिलेगा स्कॉलरशिप

पूर्णिया2 घंटे पहले
  • 60% से अधिक अंक आने पर 500 रुपए प्रति माह मिलेगा

सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सेकेंडरी एजुकेशन ने छात्राओं से अलग-अलग स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं। सीबीएसई स्कूलों से 2020 में 10वीं पास करने वाली छात्राएं 12वीं की पढ़ाई के लिए सीबीएसई मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम फॉर सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड के लिए आवेदन कर सकती हैं। इसके अलावा जिन स्टूडेंट्स ने 2019 में स्कॉलरशिप के लिए आवेदन किया था, वे भी इसे रिन्यू कर सकते हैं। इन स्कॉलरशिप प्रोग्राम के लिए स्टूडेंट्स 10 दिसंबर तक अपने आवेदन जमा करने होंगे। इस बारे में जारी ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन के मुताबिक स्टूडेंट्स को एप्लीकेशन फॉर्म की एक हार्ड कॉपी 28 दिसंबर को या उससे पहले जमा करनी होगी। बोर्ड ने यह भी साफ किया कि आखिरी तारीख के बाद प्राप्त हुई हार्ड कॉपी जमा नहीं की जाएगी। सीबीएसई के अधिकारियों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बोर्ड की तरफ से दी जाने वाली इस स्कॉलरशिप का मकसद ऐसी मेधावी सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड को स्कॉलरशिप पहुंचाना है, जिन्होंने सीबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षा 60 प्रतिशत या ज्यादा मार्क्स के साथ पास की है। राशि योग्यता के आधार पर वितरित की जाती है। इसके तहत हर महीने 500 रुपए की राशि प्रदान की जाती है।

