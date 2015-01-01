पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवरतन हाता की घटना:स्काॅर्पियो से आई दो महिला समेत छह चोरों ने ताला तोड़ 60 हजार नकद सहित 5 लाख की संपत्ति उड़ाई

पूर्णिया3 घंटे पहले
  • चोरों ने रात 2.55 में घर में प्रवेश किया और 3.25 में निकल गए, सीसीटीवी में कैद
  • नकली जेवर छोड़ दिया, चोरों ने फ्रीज से मिठाई निकालकर भी खाई

पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को चुनौती देते हुए अपराधी शहर के बंद घरों को लगातार अपना निशाना बना रहे हैं। नवरतन हाता में स्कार्पियो से आए आधा दर्जन चोरों ने बंद घर का ताला तोड़ 60 हजार नकद सहित 5 लाख की संपत्ति उड़ा ली। इसमें दो महिला चोर भी शामिल थी। गृहस्वामी ने बताया कि सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिख रहा है कि एक उजले रंग की स्कार्पियो से छह चोर रात 2.55 में घर में घुसा औऱ 3.25 में निकल गए। गौरतलब है कि पांच दिन पहले ही लाइन बाजार झंडा चौक निवासी सेवानिवृत प्रोफेसर वीरेशचंद्र ठाकुर के बंद घर का ताला तोड़कर 70 हजार नकद सहित 41 लाख रुपए के जेवरातों की चोरी हुई थी। अभी पुलिस को इसका सुराग भी नहीं मिला था कि नवरतन हाता निवासी सुनील कुमार शर्मा के बंद घर का ताला तोड़कर 60 हजार नकद, लगभग 5 लाख के जेवरात व अन्य कीमती सामान की चोरी हो गई। शहर में लगातार बढ़ रही चोरी की घटना से शहरवासियों में पुलिस के खिलाफ गुस्सा दिख रहा है। श्री शर्मा को घर में हुई चोरी की जानकारी 22 नवम्बर की सुबह तब मिली, जब पड़ोस के एक व्यक्ति ने फोन कर घर का ताला टूटने की बात कही। घर के मालिक सुनील शर्मा ने बताया कि चोरों ने असली ज्वेलरी के साथ रखे नकली ज्वेलरी को वहीं छोड़ दिया। चोर नकद कैश, सोने व चांदी के जेवरात आदि ले गए। चोरी के दौरान चोरों ने फ्रीज में रखी मिठाइयां भी खायी। कुछ मिठाई बेड पर पड़ी मिली है।

गृहस्वामी अपने ससुराल मधेपुरा के फुलौत गए थे
गृहस्वामी सुनील शर्मा 19 नवम्बर को छठ पूजा में सपरिवार अपने ससुराल मधेपुरा के फुलौत गए हुए थे। सूचना मिलने के बाद श्री शर्मा 22 नवंबर की सुबह 10 बजे अपने ससुराल फुलौत से पूर्णिया पहुंचे। यहां देखा कि घर के सभी कमरों का ताला टूटा हुआ था और सभी सामान बिखरे पड़े थे। उसने बताया कि बदमाशों ने घर के मेन गेट का ताला तोड़कर घर के अंदर प्रवेश किया और चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया। कमरे में रखे लोहे की आलमारी का लॉक तोड़कर उसमें रखे 60 हजार रुपए नकद व साढ़े चार लाख के सोने-चांदी की जेवरात व 25 हजार की कीमत के मोदी केयर का कीमती प्रोडक्ट महिलाओं के मेकअप के सामान, शेम्पू, फेसवॉश आदि की चोरी कर ली।

बिना नंबर सफेद स्कार्पियो से शहर में दी जा रही चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम
सफेद स्कार्पियो से शहर में चोरी की घटनाओं को अंजाम दिया जा रहा है। हाल के दिनों में हुई चोरी की दो घटना में सफेद स्कार्पियो सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद हुआ है। इससे लगता है कि चोर सफेद स्कॉर्पियो से ही शहर के विभिन्न मोहल्लों में बंद घरों का पता लगाकर चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे हैं। हाल ही में दुर्गाबाड़ी में हुई दो घरों में चोरी की घटना में भी उजली स्कार्पियो से ही आधा दर्जन चोर उतरते दिखा है।अब फिर नवरतन हाता में भी हुई चोरी की घटना में सफेद स्कॉर्पियो का उपयोग हुआ है। सदर एसडीपीओ आनंद कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि पुलिस शहर में हो रही चोरी की घटना के उद्भेदन में लगी हुई है। सफेद स्कार्पियो का नम्बर नहीं है, जिसके कारण पुलिस को सफेद स्कार्पियो की पहचान में देरी हो रही है।

शांतिनगर में जेई समेत दो घरों में लाखों रुपए की चोरी

छठ के दौरान चोरों ने चित्रवाणी रोड स्थित शांतिनगर में वीरेंद्र कुमार के घर में किराए में रह रही ग्रामीण विकास विभाग में कार्यरत जेई रोमा सरकार के अलावा दो अन्य घरों का ताला तोड़कर लाखों की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। घटना की सूचना लोगों को तब मिली जब रविवार देर शाम रोमा सरकार अपने घर कटिहार से छठ पूजा मनाकर वापस लौटी। पीड़िता रोमा सरकार ने बताया कि चोर उनके घर से 3 लाख की लागत का जेवरात समेत अन्य कीमती सामान चोर अपने साथ ले गए। चोर ने एक अन्य किरायेदार मुन्नी चौधरी के घर में चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार पैथोलॉजी संचालक मुन्नी चौधरी छठ पूजा के दौरान अपने घर मुजफ्फरपुर गए हुए हैं चोरों ने उनके घर में भी चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है, लेकिन गृह स्वामी के नहीं रहने के कारण से चोर अपने साथ कितना सामान ले गए हैं इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि चोरों ने नवगछिया निवासी राकेश कुमार जो छठ मनाने अपने घर नवगछिया गए हुए थे उनके घर के मेन गेट का ताला तोड़ दिया था, हालांकि कुछ चोरी नहीं हुई है। रोमा सरकार ने घटना की जानकारी सहायक खजांची थाना पुलिस को दी है।

