लापरवाही:श्रीनगर पीएचसी में बंध्याकरण के बाद फर्श पर सुलाया

श्रीनगरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीनगर पीएसची में ऑपरेशन के बाद फर्श पर सोती महिलाएं।
  • प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी ने कहा-अस्पताल में कमरा, बेड और जगह की कमी

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र श्रीनगर में सुविधाओं का घोर अभाव है। नौ पंचायत की 1.35 लाख की आबादी का भार वहन करने वाला यह अस्पताल सरकारी उदासीनता व प्रशासनिक उपेक्षा का दंश झेल रहा है। भयंकर ठंड में भी रोगी व परिजन अस्पतालकर्मियों के रहमोकरम पर हैं। ओपीडी की भी ठीक व्यवस्था नहीं है। बरामदे के फर्श पर चादर बिछाकर रात बिताने को बेबस हैं। हालत यह है कि बंध्याकरण के बाद महिलाओं को जमीन पर सुला दिया गया। रोगियों के परिजन किरण देवी, मोनी देवी, उषा देवी, सुबोध यादव, गीता देवी व अन्य ने बताया कि रोगियों को काफी कठिनाई हो रही है। यहां लगभग दो माह से महिला बंध्याकरण हो रहा है। बेड व कमरे के अभाव में रोगी फर्श पर घर से लाए चादर पर ही सोते हैं। यहां देखने वाला कोई नहीं है। प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी मेजर अभिनाश कुमार ने बताया कि कमरा और बेड की कमी है। इसके कारण इतने कम जगह में एक-एक दिन में 8 रोगियों का बंध्याकरण हो रहा है।

