पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Bhagalpur
  • Purnia
  • Sondiha Bhittha Road Going To Minister's Village Is Dilapidated, So Bima Bharti Approaches Home By Changing The Way, Traffic Stops In The Rain

परेशानी:मंत्री के गांव जाने वाली सोनडीहा-भिट्‌ठा सड़क जर्जर, इसलिए रास्ता बदलकर घर पहुंचती हैं बीमा भारती, बारिश में ठप हो जाता है यातायात

पूर्णिया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सड़क बदहाल : सोनडीहा से भिट्ठा जाने वाली सड़क में बोचाही और लाठी गांव के बीच जर्जर सड़क।
  • पूरे इलाके में मूलभूत सुविधाओं की भारी कमी, स्कूलों में शिक्षक नहीं और अस्पताल में डॉक्टर नहीं
  • भवानीपुर की बजाय 10 से 12 किमी अधिक सफर कर रूपौली के बहदुरा होकर भिट्‌ठा जाती हैं बीमा भारती
  • जर्जर सड़क होने के कारण अक्सर होती रहती हैं दुर्घटनाएं

सूबे के साथ ही पूरे विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सड़क का जाल बिछाने का दावा करने वाली सरकार के घर तक जाने वाली जर्जर सड़क विधानसभा क्षेत्र के विकास के दावों का पोल खोल रही है। भवानीपुर से अकबरपुर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क से सोनडीहा होते हुए भिट्ठा जाने वाली सड़क जर्जर है। सोनडीहा से भिट्ठा तक सड़क गड्ढे में है या गड्ढे में सड़क यह पता ही नहीं चलता है। बारिश के समय में तो यातायात यहां से पूरी तरह बंद हो जाती है। जर्जर सड़क के कारण से मंत्री बीमा भारती भवानीपुर की बजाय 10 से 12 किमी अधिक सफर तय कर रुपौली के बहदुरा होकर अपने गांव पहुंचती है। इलाके में न तो स्वास्थ्य की बेहतर व्यवस्था है और न ही शिक्षा की। सोनडीहा और भिट्ठा के बीच स्थित बोचही गांव के लोग कहते हैं कि जब से सड़क जर्जर हुई है, मंत्री ने भवानीपुर से अपने गांव भिट्ठा जाने का रास्ता ही बदल लिया। अब वह वाया रुपौली होकर अपने गांव जाती है, लेकिन हम लोगों को तो इसी सड़क से ज़िंदगी की जंग लड़ते हुए आना-जाना पड़ता है। बोचाही गांव के गोपाल मंडल, शंकर मंडल, पूनम देवी, मीरा देवी समेत अन्य ग्रामीण कहते हैं कि सड़क खराब होने के कारण वे लोग केले और सब्जी को समय पर बाजार नहीं पहुंचा पाते हैं। इस कारण उन्हें अपनी फसल की सही कीमत नहीं मिल पाती है। सड़क जर्जर रहने के कारण आए दिन छोटी-बड़ी दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती हैं। हालांकि कुछ लोग कहते हैं कि मंत्री बीमा भारती ने आश्वासन दिया है कि सड़क का टेंडर हो गया है। चुनाव के बाद कार्य प्रारंभ हो जाएगा।

पुल निर्माण में जमीन का पेच फंसने का बहाना
लोगों का कहना है कि जब वे रायपुरा घाट पुल के बारे में विधायक से सवाल करते हैं कि तो वह यह कहकर बात टाल देती हैं कि निर्माण स्थल पर जमीन का पेंच फंस गया है। इसलिए देरी हुई। चुनाव बाद हर हाल में निर्माण शुरू करवाया जायेगा। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि इस बार हम ठगा महसूस नहीं करना चाहते।

अनदेखी: रायपुरा घाट के क्षतिग्रस्त लोहा पुल से गुजरते लोग।
अनदेखी: रायपुरा घाट के क्षतिग्रस्त लोहा पुल से गुजरते लोग।

शिलान्यास के 11 माह बाद भी नहीं बना रायपुरा पुल
आजादी के सात दशक बाद भी अकबरपुर क्षेत्र वासियों की पीड़ा कम नहीं हुई है। 30 साल पहले जब कारी कोसी नदी के रायपुरा घाट पर लोहा पुल का निर्माण हुआ था तो क्षेत्र में विकास की गति को नया आयाम मिलने लगा। केला की खेती अधिक होने के कारण पुल से क्षमता से अधिक भार वाले वाहन का गुजरने के कारण कुछ ही वर्षों में पुल क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। पुल क्षतिग्रस्त होने के कारण इलाके के किसानों की परेशानी फिर से एक बार बढ़ गई। लोगों ने हर बार चुनाव में इस मांग को उठाया, लेकिन इस दिशा में कोई ठोस प्रयास किसी जनप्रतिनिधि ने नहीं किया। पिछले साल 8 दिसम्बर को क्षेत्रीय विधायक सह गन्ना मंत्री ने नाबार्ड योजना से पुल का विधिवत शिलान्यास किया था, लेकिन एक साल बाद भी निर्माण शुरू नहीं हो पाया।

विद्यालय की राशि का भी नहीं किया गया सदुपयोग

ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि अकबरपुर उच्च विद्यालय के विकास के लिए सरकार की तरफ से आई राशि का भी विधायक के कारण सही तरीके से सदुपयोग नहीं हो सका। विद्यालय आज भी शिक्षक के साथ ही संसाधनविहीन भी है। वर्षों पुराने एडिशनल पीएचसी में चिकित्सकों की कमी है। इस कारण ग्रामीणों को 15 किलोमीटर दूर छोटी सी बीमारी के इलाज कराने भी जाना पड़ता है।

बीमा भारती का न फोन रिसीव हुआ और न ही मैसेज का रिप्लाई आया
बीमा भारती से उनका पक्ष जानने के लिए फोन पर संपर्क की कोशिश की गई, लेकिन उनका फोन नहीं मिला। इसके बाद उन्हें मैसेज भी किया गया, लेकिन उनका कोई जवाब नहीं मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें