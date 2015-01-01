पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मैट्रिक के डमी एडमिट कार्ड में त्रुटियों का 12 नवंबर तक छात्र करा सकते हैं सुधार

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
  • बिहार बोर्ड की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड कर दिया गया है एडमिट कार्ड

मैट्रिक परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों के एडमिट कार्ड में भूल सुधार को लेकर डमी एडमिट कार्ड वेबसाइट पर डाला गया है। छात्र अब 12 नवंबर तक एडमिट कार्ड में हुई त्रुटि को सुधार करवा सकते हैं। बिहार बोर्ड की ओर से जारी निर्देश में कहा गया है कि सभी मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय में प्रधान वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में शामिल होने वाले छात्रों और जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी को सूचित किया जाता है कि वार्षिक परीक्षा 2021 में सम्मिलित होने के लिए ऑनलाइन भरे गए सूचीकरण और परीक्षा आवेदन के आधार पर छात्रों का डमी एडमिट कार्ड समिति की वेबसाइट पर 30 अक्टूबर से 5 नवंबर तक सुधार के लिए अपलोड रहेगा। इसकी तिथि बढ़ाकर 12 नवंबर कर दी गई है। शिक्षण संस्थान अपने यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड के माध्यम से समिति के वेबसाइट पर लॉगइन कर डमी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर उसे अविलंब अपने विद्यालय कॉलेज के सभी छात्रों को अनिवार्य रूप से उपलब्ध कराएंगे।

सुधार के लिए मैसेज भेजा जा रहा है
परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले सभी छात्रों के रजिस्टर्ड मोबाइल नंबर और ईमेल आईडी पर डमी एडमिट कार्ड जारी करने और सुधार के लिए मैसेज भेजा रहा है। निर्धारित समय अवधि में सभी छात्र स्वयं भी समिति के वेबसाइट www.biharboard.online पर डमी एडमिट कार्ड लिंक पर क्लिक करने के बाद खुले पेज पर अपनी जन्म तिथि, रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर और प्लस टू विद्यालय कॉलेज कोड डालकर डमी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। मैट्रिक परीक्षा 2021 में शामिल होने वाले सभी छात्रों को अपने शिक्षण संस्थान के प्रधान से अविलंब संपर्क कर डमी एडमिट कार्ड प्राप्त कर उसका मिलना करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

