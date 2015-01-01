पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:भागलपुर के युवक की भवानीपुर में हुई मौत, लोगों ने सड़क पर ठिठुरते देखा था

पूर्णिया9 घंटे पहले
भवानीपुर में मृतक के शव के पास मौजूद लोगों से जानकारी लेती पुलिस।
  • बिजली कार्यालय के पास लावारिश मिला शव

भागलपुर के सबौर के एक व्यक्ति की भवानीपुर बिजली कार्यालय के नजदीक मौत हो गयी। शनिवार की सुबह एक व्यक्ति को बिजली कार्यालय के नजदीक ठण्ड से ठिठुरते स्थानीय लोगों ने देखा। लोगों में उसके ठंड लगने से मौत की चर्चा है। लोगों ने बताया की एक ऑटो चालक सुबह भवानीपुर बिजली कार्यालय के नजदीक छोड़कर चला गया था। अकेला देखने के बाद कुछ स्थानीय लोग मदद करने वहां पहुंचे। उसने अपना नाम दीपक झा बताया और उसने लोगों को बताया कि वह सबौर निवासी कलानंद झा का पुत्र है। इसके बाद वहां मौजूद सभी लोग उसे उसी स्थिति में वहां से छोड़कर चले गए। दोपहर बाद उसकी बिजली कार्यालय के नजदीक ही मौत हो गयी। इसके बाद भवानीपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार मंडल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच मामले की जांच में जुट गए। थानाध्यक्ष के द्वारा इसकी सुचना सबौर थाना को देते हुए मृतक के परिजनों को घटना की सूचना दिया गया। फिलहाल भवानीपुर पुलिस इस बात का पता लगाने में जुटी हुई है की मृतक व्यक्ति सबौर से भवानीपुर कैसे पहुंचा। भवानीपुर थानाध्यक्ष सुभाष कुमार मंडल ने बताया कि मृतक के परिजनों को सूचना दिया जा चुका है।

