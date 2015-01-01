पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:दूसरे का हित करने के समान दूसरा धर्म नहीं : नरेशानंद बाबा

बीकोठी4 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार को सत्संग समारोह में प्रवचन करते संत।
  • संतमत के अनुयायी गुरुप्रसाद साह की 37वीं पुण्यतिथि पर हुआ दो दिवसीय सत्संग

प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित बासुदेवपुर पंचायत के स्वतंत्रता सेनानी तथा संतमत के अनुयायी स्वर्गीय गुरूप्रसाद साह की 37वीं पुण्यतिथि के मौके पर दो दिवसीय संतमत सत्संग समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। जिसका विधिवत समापन गुरुवार को किया गया।उनकी मृत्यु 19 नवम्बर को ही हुई थी। इसलिए सत्संग का समापन भी 19 नवम्बर को ही किया गया है। दो दिन पूर्व से ही सत्संग का बृहद आयोजन किया गया। सत्संग मे कुप्पाघाट संतमत आश्रम के संत गुरूसेवी स्वामी भगीरथ बाबा, नरेशानंद बाबा, संजय बाबा तथा नाथू बाबा के द्वारा प्रवचन किया गया। सत्संग के अंतिम दिन 19 नवंबर गुरुवार को भक्ति से ही मानव कल्याण पर संतों ने अपने अपने विचार रखे। नरेशानंद बाबा ने राम चरित्र मानस मे उधृत “परहित सरस धरम नहीं भाई,पर पीड़ा सम नहीं अघमाई।” पर विस्तार पूर्वक प्रवचन देते हुए कहा कि दूसरे का हित करने के समान कोई धर्म नहीं है। वहीं दूसरे को दुख पहुंचाने से बड़ा कोई पाप हो ही नहीं सकता।इसलिए दूसरों के दुःख में काम आना हीं मानवता है।आज के परिप्रेक्ष्य मे जहां चहुंओर अमर्यादित कार्य हो रहे हैं।लोग एक दूसरे के अहित करने मे लगे हैं। ऐसे में रामचरितमानस का शब्द हमरा मार्गदर्शन करता है। हम संतों की अमृतवाणी को सुने और उनका अनुसरण करें ,इसी में हमारा कल्याण निहित है। भगीरथ बाबा ने कहा कि संतमत सभी संतों का मत है। सभी संतों ने इस नश्वर संसार से मुक्ति कैसे मिले, जन्म जन्मांतर से मुक्ति कैसे मिले, इसके लिए युक्ति का मार्ग बतलाया है। उन्होंने ध्यान करने, जप करने के साथ ही परम पूज्य अराध्य देव महर्षि मेंहीं परमहंस जी महाराज के शब्दों पर अमल करने की बातें कही। उन्होंने कहा कि व्याभिचार, चोरी, नशा, हिंसा, झूठ को त्याग कर हमें सतगुरु के बताये मार्ग का अनुसरण करना चाहिए। दो दिवसीय सतसंग से बड़हरा बाजार का वातावरण पूर्ण रुपेण भक्ति मय बना रहा। प्रतिदिन हजारों हजार सतसंग प्रेमी, बूढ़े, बच्चे, जवान, स्त्री, पुरूष सतसंगरूपी गंगा मे गोते लगाते रहे। गुरुप्रसाद साह की पुत्री अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी मृदुला कुमारी ने सभी आगत संतों का आभार प्रकट किया। उन्होंने कहा कि संतों के आगमन मात्र से ही स्वर्णिम सुख की प्राप्ति होती है। आज हमें संतो के बताये मार्ग पर चलकर ही शांति की अनुभूति हो रही है।

