पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:अर्घ्य से तीन घंटे पहले एनएच पर बड़े वाहनों का परिचालन होगा बंद, घाटों पर की बैरिकेडिंग, पटाखे फोड़ने पर प्रतिबंध

पूर्णिया10 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
छठ महापर्व के लिए तैयार कलाभवन घाट। आज यहां पर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।
  • छठ के दौरान विधि-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए जिले के 290 घाटों पर तैनात रहेंगे अधिकारी, हेल्पलाइन नंबर जारी
  • अधिक भीड़-भाड़ वाले घाटों पर अतिरिक्त सतर्कता बरतने का निर्देश

छठ महापर्व को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी हो गई है। लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ पूजा के अवसर पर शुक्रवार 20 नवम्बर को संध्याकालीन अर्घ्य एवं शनिवार 21 नवम्बर को प्रातःकालीन अर्घ्य अर्पित किया जाएगा। छठ घाट पर आपदा से निपटने के लिए सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। घाटों पर जाने के लिए ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था को व्यवस्थित की गई है। घाटों पर पटाखों के छोड़ने पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है। घाटों पर लाइटों की पूरी व्यवस्था की जा रही है। इस साल कोरोना संक्रमण के मद्देनजर प्रशासन लोगों को घाटों पर विशेष सतर्कता बरतने का अपील कर रही है। छठ को लेकर एनएच से सटे घाटों पर भी जिला प्रशासन के द्वारा सुरक्षा का व्यापक इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। चूंकि एनएच पर बड़े वाहनों का परिचालन काफी ज्यादा होता है। इस कारण से जिलाधिकारी ने एनएच से सटे छठ घाट पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टिकोण से अर्घ्य के समय से तीन घंटे पहले ही बड़े वाहनों के परिचालन पर रोक लगाने का निर्देश दिया है। प्रशासन के द्वारा सिटी काली मंदिर स्थित सौरा नदी तट के अलावा रहमतनगर छठ घाट समेत अन्य महत्वपूर्ण घाटों पर बैरिकेडिंग करके लाल पताका लगाया गया है। प्रशासन के द्वारा सभी महत्वपूर्ण घाटों पर विधि व्यवस्था पर नजर रखने हेतु वाच टावर का भी निर्माण किया जा रहा है।

290 घाटों पर दंडाधिकारियों व पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति
छठ पर्व के दौरान जिला के सदर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र मे 120, धमदाहा अनुमंडल में 73, बायसी अनुमंडल में 58 तथा बनमनखी अनुमंडल के 39 कुल 290 महत्वपूर्ण घाटों पर दंडाधिकारियों एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। छठ के अवसर पर सभी अनुमंडल में नियंत्रण कक्ष कार्यरत रहेगा। जिलास्तरीय नियंत्रण कक्ष दूरभाष संख्या- 06454-243000 पर कार्यरत रहेगा। छठ के दौरान किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए जिला अग्निशमन विभाग द्वारा हेल्पलाइन नंबर भी जारी किया गया है, ताकि आम लोग आग लगने की स्थिति में इन नंबर पर सूचना दे सकते हैं।

ये हैं जरूरी फोन नंबर
पूर्णिया शहर
जिला स्तरीय नियंत्रण कक्ष 06454-ं243000
सदर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी 943191360
अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी सदर 9431800049
धमदाहा अनुमंडल के लिए
अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी 9437191363
अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी 9431800047
बायसी
अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी 9437191362
अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी 9431800047
बनमनखी
अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी 9437191361
अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी 9431800046

मधुबनी में खरना का पूजा करतीं छठ व्रती।
मधुबनी में खरना का पूजा करतीं छठ व्रती।

पूर्णिया | लोक आस्था के महापर्व में गुरुवार को छठ व्रती महिलाएं दिन भर खरना की तैयारियों में लगी रहीं। व्रती और उनके परिजनों ने खरना का प्रसाद बनाया। खरना की शाम गुड़ से बना खीर, पूरी और दाल वाली रोटी के साथ व्रती महिला-पुरुषों ने खरना कर छठी मैया की पूजा-अर्चना कर उन्हें भोग लगाया। इसके बाद परिजनों को खरना का प्रसाद खिलाया। देर शाम खरना के बाद से छठ व्रतियों का 36 घंटे का निर्जला उपवास शुरू हो गया। खरना समाप्त होने के साथ ही शुक्रवार को छठव्रती महिलाएं और पुरुष अस्ताचल भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य समर्पित करेंगी। शनिवार की सुबह उगते भास्कर को अर्घ्य देने के बाद व्रती प्रसाद ग्रहण कर उपवास तोड़ेंगी, जिसके बाद महापर्व का समापन होगा।
छठ के गीतों से समूचा वातावरण गुंजायमान : छठ महापर्व शुरू होते ही समूचा वातावरण छठ के गीतों से गुंजायमान हो रहा है। रूनकी-झुनकी बेटी मांगिला-पढ़ल पंडितवा... सुगउ के मरब धेनुष से सुगा गिरिहें मुरछाय... और बाट जे जोहे ला बटोहिया दौरा केकरा के जाय... जैसे छठ पर्व के गीतों से माहौल भक्तिमय बना हुआ है।हर तरफ छठ के जुड़े गीत बजते दिखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअहमदाबाद में आज रात से 57 घंटे का कर्फ्यू, सूरत और वडोदरा में कर्फ्यू पर आज शाम तक फैसला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें