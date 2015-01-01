पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम में बदलाव:अब तक सीजन की सबसे सर्द सुबह रही मंगलवार

मंगलवार की दोपहर 11 बजे तक छाया कुहासा।
  • आसमान में छाए घने कोहरे और पछिया हवा से ठंड और कनकनी का असर बढ़ा

पिछले तीन दिनों से मौसम में आए बदलाव का असर मंगलवार को देखने को मिला। मंगलवार इस सीजन का सबसे सर्द सुबह रहा। आसमान में छाए घने कोहरे और पछिया हवा चलने के कारण से ठंड और कनकनी का असर बढ़ गया है। मंगलवार की सुबह शहर का न्यूनतम तामपान 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया, जो इस सीजन में अब तक सबसे कम है। हालांकि दोपहर बाद आसमान में धूप निकली, लेकिन इसका असर कम देखने को मिला। मौसम विभाग के माने तो 17 दिसंबर तक मौसम में बदलाव की कोई उम्मीद नहीं है। इस दौरान कुहासे के साथ-साथ ठंड और कनकनी का असर बरकरार रहेगा। दिन में चलने वाली पछिया हवा के कारण से कनकनी और ज्यादा बढ़ेगी। मौसम केंद्र से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मंगलवार को शहर का अधिकतम तापमान 20.2 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 12.5 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सुबह के समय में वायुमंडल की आर्द्रता 100 प्रतिशत थी, जो धूप निकलने के कारण शाम में 90 प्रतिशत दर्ज किया गया। मंगलवार को तापमान में गिरावट के कारण से लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। सुबह के समय घना कुहासा छाए रहने के कारण से लोगों को परेशानी बढ़ गई। हालांकि दिन के समय आसमान साफ रहने के कारण से धूप निकलने के बाद भी लोगों को राहत नहीं मिली। शाम होते-होते ठंड का असर एक बार फिर से बढ़ गया। मंगलवार की सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे विजीविलिटी महज 50 मीटर थी, जो साढ़े 8 बजे 250 मीटर पहुंचा।

17 तक मौसम में नहीं दिखेगा बदलाव, बढ़ेगा ठंड का असर
पूर्णिया मौसम केंद्र के सहायक वैज्ञानिक वीरेंद्र कुमार झा ने बताया कि मौसम में 17 दिसंबर तक बदलाव में कोई उम्मीद नहीं है।उन्होंने बताया कि वायुमंडल का दवाब बढ़ रहा है जिस कारण से आसमान साफ़ है।आसमान साफ रहने के कारण से ही मंगलवार को धूप देखने को मिली। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि आसमान साफा रहने के कारण से आने वाले दिनों में कुहासा का ज्यादा असर देखने को मिलेगा।रात 9 बजे से सुबह 11-12 तक कुहासे का असर बना रहेगा।वहीं दिन में चलने वाले पछिया हवा के कारण से ठंड और कनकनी का असर बना रहेगा।

