चोरी:सेवानिवृत्त रेलकर्मी के घर से दो लाख के जेवर की चोरी

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
केहाट थानाक्षेत्र के पूर्णिया कॉलेज स्थित सेवानिवृत रेलकर्मी जयप्रकाश मिश्र के बंद घर का ताला तोड़कर लगभग 2 लाख रुपए के जेवरातों की चोरी कर ली। गृहस्वामी ने अपने पैतृक घर कटिहार जिले के सेमापुर गए हुए थे। चोरी की घटना की जानकारी कटिहार से लौटने पर मिली। उसने बताया कि चोरों ने मेन गेट का ताला तोड़कर अंदर प्रवेश किया और कमरे का ताला तोड़कर कमरे में रखे ट्रंक तोड़कर उसमें रखे जेवरात, कपड़े, बर्तन आदि की चोरी कर चम्पत हो गया। गृहस्वामी ने बताया कि वे घर में हुई चोरी की सूचना फोन पर केहाट थाना पुलिस को दिया हैं।

