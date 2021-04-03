पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नल-जल योजना:ग्रामीणों की शिकायत-हफ्ते में दो दिन आता है पानी, इससे साफ जल तो चापाकल देता है

रुपौलीएक घंटा पहले
रुपौली में नल -जल योजना की जांच करते अधिकारी। - Dainik Bhaskar
रुपौली में नल -जल योजना की जांच करते अधिकारी।
  • डीएम के निर्देश पर रुपौली के नाथपुर पंचायत के वार्ड-2, 3, 4 में की जांच
  • सीओ ने संवेदक से कहा-एक हफ्ते में सुधारें व्यवस्था नहीं तो कार्रवाई

डीएम राहुल कुमार के निर्देश पर अधिकारियों की टीम ने गुरुवार को प्रखंड क्षेत्र के नाथपुर पंचायत के वार्ड 2, 3, 4 के अलावा वार्ड 6 और 7 में मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल निश्चय योजना की जांच की। जांच टीम सबसे पहले नाथपुर पंचायत के वार्ड-2 नवटोलिया पहुंची। ग्रामीणों ने जांच के लिए पहुंचे रुपौली सीओ राजेश कुमार और मनरेगा के कनीय अभियंता मो. शाहबाज कैफ के सामने सवालों की झड़ी लगा दी। वार्ड संख्या दो में जगह-जगह बिछाई गई पाइपलाइन में गड्ढे को देख सीओ राजेश कुमार संवेदक पर बिफर गए। उन्होंने संवेदक को सख्त निर्देश दिया कि एक सप्ताह में सभी गड्ढों पर ढक्कन लगवाना सुनिश्चित करें। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत थी कि नल से शुद्ध पेयजल की जगह आयरनयुक्त पानी ही आ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि इससे तो बेहतर उनके घर के चापाकल का पानी है। कम से कम उसमें गंदा पानी तो नहीं आता है। ग्रामीणों की शिकायत के बाद सीओ राजेश कुमार ने संवेदक से कहा कि आप पानी की जांच करवा कर संयंत्र में जरूरी सुधार करें। अन्यथा आपके खिलाफ वरीय अधिकारी को रिपोर्ट सौंपा जाएगी। इस मौके पर संवेदक ने बताया कि वार्ड-2 में अभी कुल 170 लोगों के घरों में नल का कनेक्शन लगाया गया है। इसके बाद वार्ड संख्या-6 का हाल बेहाल था। यहां टीम ने लोगों को बताया कि हफ्ते में एक-दो दिन ही पानी आता है।

बार-बार कहने पर भी नहीं लगाया गया नल
ग्रामीण रंजू देवी ने संवेदक से कहा कि बार-बार कहने के बाद भी मेरे घर में टोटी नहीं लगाई गई तो वहीं ग्रामीण शशिधर झा ने जांच दल के सामने कहा कि पानी सप्ताह में एक-दो दिन आ जाए तो काफी है। ग्रामीण रविंद्र कुमार सहित दर्जनों ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि मेरे घर के तरफ अभी तक पाइप लाइन भी नहीं बिछा है। संवेदक ने सीओ को बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 6 में कुल 200 कनेक्शन दिया गया है। जल्द ही कार्य को पूर्ण कर सभी लोगों के घरों तक पाइपलाइन बिछाकर नल लगा दिया जाएगा। इसके बाद सीओ वार्ड संख्या सात पहुंचे। वहां भी स्थिति बद से बदतर ही देखी गई।

जिले को भेजी जाएगी ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट
सीओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि लाभुकों की शिकायत के साथ-साथ ग्राउंड पर जो भी देखा गया है, उसकी रिपोर्ट जिले को भेजी जाएगी। बताते चलें कि डीएम राहुल कुमार ने 20 अधिकारियों की टीम बना कर गुरुवार को एक साथ जिले के 23 पंचायत के 82 वार्डों में मुख्यमंत्री ग्रामीण पेयजल निश्चय योजना की जांच करने का निर्देश देते हुए अधिकारियों से रिपोर्ट की भी मांग की थी। डीएम के आदेश के बाद गुरुवार को जिले के सभी पूर्व से चिन्हित वार्डों में योजनाओं की जांच की।

