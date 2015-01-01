पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम का असर:मतगणना में मताें में उतार-चढ़ाव के साथ बदल रहा समर्थकों के चेहरे का भाव

बैसाएक घंटा पहले
रौटा की दुकान में विधानसभा चुनाव का रुझान देखते लोग।
  • अमौर में चुनाव परिणाम जानने के लिए मंगलवार की सुबह से उत्सुक दिखे लोग

प्रखंड क्षेत्र में विधानसभा चुनाव का परिणाम जानने के लिए मंगलवार की सुबह से लोग उत्सुक दिखे। सुबह आठ बजे से ही लोग घरों में मतगणना का रुझान और परिणाम जानने के लिए टीवी से चिपके रहे। अधिकतर लोगों ने मोबाइल के जरिए काउंटिंग का पल-पल का हिसाब लिया। किस प्रत्याशी को कितने वोट मिले, यह जानने की उत्सुकता हर किसी में दिखी। सब लोग अपने लोकसभा क्षेत्र के साथ ही देश स्तर पर राजनीतिक दलों की स्थिति जानना चाह रहे थे। विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना का हाल जानने के लिए टीवी और मोबाइल बेहतर संसाधन बना। लोग हर काम छोड़कर टीवी के सामने जा बैठे। मनोरंजन वाले चैनलों की बजाए मंगलवार को लोगों ने केवल न्यूज चैनलों पर नजर गड़ाए रखीं। किस पार्टी की कितनी सीटें निकल रही हैं, इसको लेकर लोग एक-दूसरे से मोबाइल पर बातें करते रहे। ऑफिसों में भी लगभग यही हाल रहा। कर्मचारी काम काज निपटाने के बजाए टीवी से चिपके रहे। बड़ी दुकानों में भी टीवी सेट लगे थे। वहां बैठे लोग मतगणना का हाल देखते रहे। मोबाइल पर इस कदर मतगणना की जानकारी लेने की होड़ लगी रही कि कई बार नेटवर्क की समस्या भी खड़ी हो गई। मतगणना स्थल में जिनकी ड्यूटी लगी थी और जो मतगणना कक्ष के बाहर थे, उनके मोबाइल मतगणना की समाप्ति तक बजती रही। लोग मतगणना स्थल से भी मोबाइल के जरिए जिले का हाल बताते रहे।

