पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

10 को आएंगे नतीजे:आज शाम 6 बजे तक वोटिंग, 21.14 लाख मतदाता डालेंगे वोट

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ईवीएम को लेकर मतदान केंद्र रवाना होते सुरक्षाकर्मी ।
  • मतदान केन्द्र पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का होगा पालन, हरेक बूथ को दो बार किया जाएगा सेनेटाइज

तीसरे और अंतिम चरण में जिले सात विधानसभा अमौर,बायसी, कसबा, बनमनखी, रुपौली, धमदाहा और पूर्णिया सदर विधानसभा के लिए 7 नवंबर को मतदान होगा। सभी सात विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 105 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में अपना किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं। इसमें 97 पुरुष और 8 महिला मतदाता हैं। इसमें अमौर विधानसभा में 11, बायसी में 12, कसबा में 13, बनमनखी में 13, रुपौली में 15, धमदाहा में 18 और सबसे ज्यादा पूर्णिया सदर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 23 प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं। जिले के 2114305 मतदाता अपने मताधिकारी का प्रयोग करेंगे। इसमें 1097151 पुरुष ,1017075 महिला और 79 थर्ड जेंडर मतदाता शामिल हैं। जिले के सभी साथ विधानसभा में 25389 मतदाता पहली बार अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेंगे । विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह जिलाधिकारी राहुल कुमार और एसपी विशाल शर्मा में रंगभूमि मैदान में ज्वाइंट ब्रीफिंग कर कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच ईवीएम और वीवीपैट मशीन को विधानसभा के लिए रवाना किया। इस मौके पर उन्होंने पीसीसीपी टीम, सेक्टर अधिकारी, पुलिस अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशानिर्देश देते हुए शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से मतदान करवाने की अपील की। जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि जिले में शांतिपूर्ण मतदान करवाने के लिए प्रशासन पूरी तरह से सहज है। सुरक्षा के व्यापक इंतजाम हैं। चुनाव के मद्देनजर हरेक विधानसभा के लिए कंट्रोल रूम 24x7 कार्य कर रहा है। आपात स्थिति में कर्मी और आम जनता इन कंट्रोल रूम नंबर पर फोन कर सकती है।

आपात स्थिति में इन नंबर पर करें फोन
डीएम - 9473191358
एसपी - 94318 22998
सदर एसडीपीओ - 94318 00049
धमदाहा एसडीपीओ - 94318 00047
बनमखी एसडीपीओ - 9431800046
बायसी एसडीपीओ - 9431800048
हेल्पलाइन नंबर
अमौर विधानसभा- 06454-242501, 242061
बायसी विधानसभा- 06454- 242052, 242062
बनमनखी विधानसभा- 06454- 242053, 242063
पूर्णिया सदर विधानसभा- 06454- 242054, 242064
कसबा विधानसभा - 06454- 242055, 242065
धमदाहा विधानसभा- 06454- 242056, 242066
रुपौली विधानसभा - 06454- 242057, 242067

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें