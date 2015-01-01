पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:मखाना की खेती के लिए जलग्रहण क्षेत्र होंगे विकसित

पूर्णिया4 घंटे पहले
कृषि कॉलेज में आयोजित कार्यशाला में उपस्थित अतिथिगण।
  • कोसी-सीमांचल क्षेत्र से कुल 650 किसानों को प्रथम चरण में किया जाएगा प्रशिक्षित

भोला पासवान शास्त्री कृषि कॉलेज में मखाना किसानों, मखाना उद्यमियों व वैज्ञानिकों का बायोटेक किसान हब परियोजना के अंतर्गत एक दिवसीय कार्यशाला का आयोजन किया गया। बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय के प्रसार शिक्षा एवं हब फैसिलिटेटर बायोटेक किसान हब परियोजना निदेशक डॉ.आरके सोहाने ने कहा कि मखाना फसल व मखाना कृषकों के विकास के लिए जैव प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग, विज्ञान व प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्रालय भारत सरकार, बिहार सरकार नई मखाना विकास योजना को दरभंगा, मधुबनी, सहरसा, सुपौल, मधेपुरा, पूर्णिया, कटिहार, अररिया व किशनगंज के बेकार पड़े जलजमाव क्षेत्रों को विकसित किया जाएगा। कुल 650 किसानों को प्रथम चरण में प्रशिक्षित किया गया। सबौर मखाना-1 को 175 किसानों के खेत/तालाब में प्रत्यक्षण किया गया। कोसी का जल अभिशाप नहीं वरदान साबित होगा: कोसी नदी का जल बिहार के लिए अभिशाप नहीं वरदान साबित होगा। उन्होंने इस परियोजना से जुड़े सभी वैज्ञानिकों को सुझाव देते हुए चेतवनी भरे लहजे में कहा कि मखाना विकास योजना के क्रियान्वयण में किसी भी स्तर पर लापरवाही बर्दाश्त नहीं की होगी। मौके पर डॉ.जनार्दन प्रसाद, एसपी सिन्हा, डॉ.रणवीर कुमार, सुमन कल्यानी, डा.पंकज कुमार यादव, डॉ.अनिल कुमार, डॉ.मिथिलेश कुमार, डॉ.रुबी साहा, डॉ.रवि केसरी, डा.जीएल चैधरी, डा.तपन गोराई, अनुपम कुमारी, डॉ.एनके शर्मा के साथ कई अन्य गणमान्य लोग उपस्थित थे।

सात कृषि विज्ञान व तीन अनुसंधान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिक की टीम करेगी काम : वीसी
मखाना विकास योजना के विस्तार के लिए विवि क्षेत्र में सात कृषि विज्ञान केंद्रों व तीन अनुसंधान केंद्रों के वैज्ञानिकों की टीम मखाना के विस्तार के लिए महत्वपूर्ण कार्य करेगी। निदेशक उद्यान, बिहार सरकार के नंद किशोर आईएफएस ने मखाना विस्तार की सरकार की विभिन्न योजनाओं का विस्तार पूर्वक चर्चा किया। मखाना हार्वेस्टिंग व मखाना पाॅपिंग मशीन विकसित करने की आवश्यकता है। मखाना निर्यात को बढ़ावा देने पर भी विशेष जोर दिया जाए इसके लिए सरकार बिहार कृषि विश्वविद्यालय सबौर को मखाना क्षेत्र विस्तार के लिए वित्तीय सहयोग के लिए दृढ़ संकल्पित है।

