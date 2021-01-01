पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी:जूता-मोजा पहनकर नहीं दे सकेंगे इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा

पूर्णिया35 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 37 केन्द्रों पर 1 फरवरी से इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा, 25252 परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल
  • 200 मीटर के दायरे में बंद रहेंगे कोचिंग संस्थान, फोटो कॉपी की दुकानें

जिले के 37 केन्द्रों पर आगामी 1 से 13 फरवरी तक इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसमें से सदर अनुमंडल में 25, धमदाहा में 5 बनमनखी में 4 और बायसी अनुमंडल में 3 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। दो पालियों में आयोजित होने वाली इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में 25252 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। इनमें 13336 छात्र और 11916 छात्राएं शामिल हैं। जिले में कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा को लेकर सभी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। उक्त बातें डीएम राहुल कुमार ने समाहरणालय सभागार में इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा को लेकर आयोजित बैठक के दौरान कही। उन्होंने कहा कि परीक्षा का आयोजन दो पालियों में किया जाना है। पहली पाली सुबह 9.45 बजे से 12.45 बजे और दूसरी पाली 1.45 बजे तक होगी। कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा के लिए 9 जोनल सह फ्लाइंग स्वायड टीम का गठन किया गया है। परीक्षा के दौरान जिलास्तरीय कंट्रोल रूम 06454-243000 और 224310 पर कार्यरत रहेगा। परीक्षा शुरू होने से 10 मिनट बाद तक ही जाने की अनुमति होगी। जूता-मोजा पर भी रोक रहेगी।

रेंडमाइजेशन के आधार पर वीक्षकों की नियुक्ति, मोबाइल पर रोक
डीएम राहुल कुमार ने बताया कि इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा को लेकर रेंडमाइजेशन के आधार पर वीक्षकों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि परीक्षा केंद्र में केंद्राधीक्षक के अलावा किसी भी वीक्षक या परीक्षर्थियों को मोबाइल ले जाने की अनुमति नहीं होगी। इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में 25 छात्रों पर एक वीक्षक की नियुक्ति की गई है। एक कक्ष में 2 वीक्षकों की तैनाती होगी। किसी भी स्थिति में एक बेंच पर 2 से ज्यादा छात्रों को नहीं बिठाया जाएगा। केंद्र पर दो बार परीक्षार्थियों की जांच की जाएगी। पहली बार केंद्र के मुख्य द्वार पर तो दूसरी बार परीक्षा केंद्र के अंदर जांच किया जाना है।

परीक्षा केंद्र के बाहर लगेगा सीसीटीवी कैमरा
डीएम राहुल कुमार ने निर्देश देते हुए बताया इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षा केंद्र से 200 की परिधि में सभी कोचिंग संस्थान और फोटो कॉपी की दुकानें बंद रहेगी। वहीं परीक्षाकेंद्र के बाहर भी निगरानी के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया जाएगा ताकि केंद्र के बाहर की निगरानी हो सके।वहीं 500 परीक्षार्थी पर एक-एक वीडियोग्राफर की भी व्यवस्था की गई है।

परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट बाद तक ही आ सकेंगे अंदर
डीएम ने बताया कि दो पालियों में आयोजित होने वाली परीक्षा के दौरान परीक्षार्थी को परीक्षा शुरू होने के 10 मिनट पहले तक ही परीक्षा केंद्र में आने की अनुमति दी जाएगी। परीक्षार्थियों को पहली पाली में सुबह 9.35 बजे और दूसरी पाली में 1.35 तक पहुंचना होगा।परीक्षा केंद्र के अंदर जूता-मोजा पहन कर आने पर पाबंदी रहेगी। छात्र चप्पल पहन कर केंद्र में प्रवेश कर सकेंगे। उन्हें किसी तरह के इलेक्ट्रॉनिक गैजेट लाने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

