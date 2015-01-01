पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार-जीत चुनाव का हिस्सा होता है:हार के बावजूद जनता के बीच रहूंगा : राजेंद्र

पूर्णिया12 मिनट पहले
हार-जीत चुनाव का हिस्सा होता है। अपनी हार को दिल से स्वीकार करता हूं। मत के जरिये जिन्होंने मुझे आशीर्वाद दिया, उन सबों का शुक्रगुजार हूं। जिहोंने अपना समर्थन नहीं दिया, उनको भी धन्यवाद। मेरी कोशिश होगी कि अगली बार उनका भी समर्थन हासिल किया जाय।

शीघ्र ही आप सबों के बीच रहूंगा, ताकि आप सबों की सेवा कर सकूं। उक्त बातें कसबा के एनडीए प्रत्याशी राजेंद्र यादव ने अपनी हार पर प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त करते हुए कही। कहा कि पूर्व पीएम व भारत रत्न स्व.अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी ने कहा था कि अगर मैदान में आए हो तो या तो जीतेगो या फिर कुछ सीखोगे। हार कभी नहीं होती है, बस मन की हार होती है। श्री यादव ने कहा कि कुछ अपने ही साथियों की वजह से मतों का ध्रुवीकरण हुआ और एनडीए को कसबा में हार का सामना करना पड़ा, जो दुखद है। उन्होंने जिले में विजयी सभी एनडीए प्रत्याशियों को बधाई देते हुए कहा कि राज्य की जनता ने विकास के नाम पर वोट दिया है।

