पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपूर्ण शराबबंदी:महिलाओं ने धंधेबाजों के घर में घुस नष्ट की 400 लीटर शराब, हाईवे किया जाम

पूर्णिया पूर्व5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
साढ़े सात घंटे जाम : दिवानगंज सहनी टोला निवासी उमेश सहनी से छिनतई के बाद पैर काटकर उसे रेल ट्रैक पर फेंक दिया गया। इससे गुस्साई महिलाएं दिवानगंज गुमटी मुसहरी टोला पहुंची और घंधेबाजों के घरों से 400 लीटर शराब निकालकर दीवानगंज चौक पर नष्ट कर दिया। इस गांव के 30-40 घरों में अब भी शराब बनती है।
  • दीवानगंज में शराब पिलाकर युवक से छिनतई, फिर पैर काटकर रेलट्रैक पर फेंकने से भड़का गुस्सा
  • जिस राज्य में साढ़े चार साल से शराबबंदी है, वहां पर यह तस्वीर चौंकाने वाली है

जिले में शराबबंदी फेल होती दिख रही है। देशी शराब पिलाकर एक युवक का पैर काट उसे हत्या की नीयत से रेलवे पटरी पर फेंकने के खिलाफ सोमवार को दर्जनों महिलाएं सड़कों पर उतर आईं और पूर्णिया-कटिहार हाईवे को दोपहर एक बजे से साढ़े सात घंटे तक जाम कर दिया। जाम के कारण दोनों ओर वाहनों की कतार लगी रही। महिलाओं ने दिवानगंज गुमटी मुसहरी टोला में शराब बनाने वाले लोगों के घरों में घुसकर करीब 400 लीटर देशी शराब निकाली और सड़कों पर ही नष्ट कर दिया। मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के दिवानगंज सहनी टोला निवासी उमेश सहनी रात में दिवानगंज गुमटी टोला गया हुआ था। यहां संजय ऋषि ने उसे शराब पिलाकर बंधक बना लिया और 4000 रुपए छीनकर पैर काटने के बाद उसे रेलवे ट्रैक पर डाल दिया। उमेश ने बताया कि उसका एक पैर काट दिया गया और हत्या की नीयत से पटरी पर फेंक दिया ताकि ट्रेन के नीचे आने से उसकी मौत हो जाए। इसके बाद खून से लथपथ युवक ने किसी तरह कुछ दूर जाकर शोर मचाना शुरू किया। आवाज सुनकर मौके पर पहुंचे लोगों ने उसे उठाया और इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल ले गए। सदर अस्पताल में उसका इलाज जारी है। इधर, इस घटना के लिए शराब को जिम्मेवार मानते हुए गांव की महिलाओं ने खुद कमर कसी और सड़कों पर उतरकर विरोध-प्रदर्शन शुरू कर दिया। गांव की करीब 50 महिलाएं शराब बनाने वाले के विरुद्ध लाठी-डंडे लेकर दीवानगंज गुमटी मुसहरी टोला पहुंचीं और लगभग 400 लीटर देशी शराब बरामद कर उसे दिवानगंज चौक के समीप एनएच पर लाकर नष्ट करते हुए सड़क जाम कर दिया। गांव में 30-40 घरों में शराब बनती है। महिलाएं शराबबंदी व घायल युवक के लिए मुआवजे देने की मांग कर रही थीं। महिलाओं ने कहा कि शराब माफियाओं की हिम्मत इतनी बढ़ गई है सरेआम लोगों के साथ छिनतई के बाद उसे मारने का प्रयास किया जाता है। ग्रामीणों ने आरोपी संजय ऋषि को पकड़कर पुलिस को सुपुर्द कर दिया है। आक्रोशित महिलाओं ने बताया कि एक ओर सरकार शराबबंदी का दावा कर रही है दूसरी ओर दिवानगंज में खुलेआम देशी शराब बिक रही है।

31 दिसंबर 2018 को भी महिलाओं ने चलाई थी मुहिम

इससे पहले भी दिवानगंज में 31 दिसंबर 2018 को भारी संख्या में महिलाओं ने शराब बेचने वालों के विरुद्ध मुहिम चलाकर पूर्ण रूप से शराबबंदी के लिए कटिहार-पूर्णिया मुख्य मार्ग को जाम कर दिया था। इसके बाद पदाधिकारी के द्वारा शराबबंदी का आश्वासन दिया गया था, लेकिन इसका कोई लाभ नहीं मिल पाया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि दिवानगंज गुमटी टोला मुसहरी में 30- 40 घरों में शराब बिकती है। वहीं, मझुवा टोला,आदिवासी टोला में भी भारी मात्रा में देशी शराब बिकती है। लेकिन, प्रशासन सबकुछ जानकर भी अंजान बना हुआ है।

2016 में बिहार में शराबबंदी लागू होने पर महिलाओं ने इस तरह खुशियां मनाई थी, लेकिन अपूर्ण शराबबंदी से एक बार फिर इनमें गुस्सा है।
2016 में बिहार में शराबबंदी लागू होने पर महिलाओं ने इस तरह खुशियां मनाई थी, लेकिन अपूर्ण शराबबंदी से एक बार फिर इनमें गुस्सा है।

महिलाओं ने कहा-शराब बनाने वालों पर हो कार्रवाई

दोपहर एक बजे से प्रदर्शन कर रही महिलाओं को समझाने-बुझाने पदाधिकारी पहुंचे, लेकिन महिलाएं कुछ भी सुनने को तैयार नहीं थीं। वे डीएम को बुलाने की मांग कर रही थीं। महिलाओं की मांग थी कि शराब बनाने वाले पर पहले कार्रवाई हो, उसके बाद सड़क जाम समाप्त होगा। सोमवार को दिन के करीब 1 बजे से रात साढ़े आठ बजे तक सड़क जाम लगा रहा। बीडीओ अजय कुमार लगातार उग्र महिलाओं को समझाने का प्रयास करते रहे। रात साढ़े आठ बजे जाम टूटा। सदर डीएसपी आनंद कुमार पांडेय ने बताया कि अवैध शराब धंधेबाजों के खिलाफ संयुक्त छापेमारी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें