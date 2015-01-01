पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल का हाल:स्टोर में 20 बेड, फर्श पर मरीज, परिवार नियोजन ऑपरेशन के बाद 30 महिलाओं को फर्श पर लिटाया,

राघोपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांगने पर प्रबंधन ने कहा-यहां कोई बेड नहीं

(अभयनंद कुमार दीपक). जनसंख्या नियंत्रण को लेकर परिवार नियोजन और पुरुष नसबंदी पर एक तरफ सरकार जोर दे रही तो दूसरी तरफ राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल में परिवार नियोजन के तहत ऑपरेशन के बाद मरीजों को बेड की जगह रात फर्श पर बितानी पड़ रही है, जबकि एक माह से 20 नए बेड अस्पताल के एक कमरे में रखे हैं, लेकिन मरीजों को इन बेड पर लिटाया नहीं जा रहा है।

रेफरल अस्पताल में पूर्व से 30 बेड हैं। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश है। मामला राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल का है, जहां सोमवार से लगातार अस्पताल में परिवार नियोजन के लिए शिविर लगाया जा रहा है, लेकिन मरीजों को अस्पताल परिसर में कोई सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं कराई जा रही है। मंगलवार की रात भास्कर संवाददाता ने जब अस्पताल का पड़ताल किया तो सरकारी सारे दावे खोखले दिखाई दिए।

परिवार नियोजन के तहत मंगलवार को अस्पताल में 30 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण किया गया था, लेकिन ऑपरेशन के बाद इनको बेड की जगह फर्श पर सारी रात बितानी पड़ी। इस बाबत मरीज के परिजनों ने बताया कि हमलोगों द्वारा बेड उपलब्ध कराने की मांग की गई पर अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने बताया कि यहां कोई बेड नहीं है।

लोगों ने बताया कि सरकार स्वास्थ्य सुविधा को लेकर बड़े-बड़े दावे करती है, लेकिन कड़ाके की ठंड में परिवार नियोजन के बाद लेटने के लिए मरीजों को शय्या तक नसीब नहीं हो रही है। मरीज कराके की ठंड में फर्श पर सोने को मजबूर हैं।

अस्पताल में हर काम के लिए कर्मचारी लेते हैं रुपए
रेफरल अस्पताल में परिवार नियोजन के बाद मरीज और उनके परिजनों से अस्पताल कर्मियों द्वारा अवैध राशि भी ली जाती है। मरीजों ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन के बाद स्ट्रेचर पर उठाकर लाने वाले कर्मी प्रति मरीज 30 रुपए और सुई देने के नाम पर प्रति मरीज 20 रुपए लिए जाते हैं।

ऑपरेशन थियेटर जर्जर अवस्था में, हमेशा बना रहता है डर-कहीं छत न गिर जाए

बता दें रेफरल अस्पताल में सोमवार को 32, मंगलवार को 30 और बुधवार को 29 महिलाओं का बंध्याकरण किया गया। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि 87 और अन्य महिलाओं का फॉर्म लगा हुआ है। चिकित्सकों ने बताया कि रेफरल अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों मरीज पहुंचते हैं। यहां ऑपरेशन थियेटर जर्जर अवस्था में है, जिस कारण यहां उनलोगों को ऑपरेशन करने के दौरान डर बना रहता है कि कब जर्जर भवन की छत टूटकर नीचे गिर जाए।
जिले से और 20 बेड की मांग, सभी साथ लगेंगे
^बेड जिला मुख्यालय से भेजा गया है। अस्पताल में पूर्व से उपलब्ध बेड में कुछ खराब बेड की जगह उसको लगाया जाएगा। जिले से और 20 बेड की मांग की गई है। सभी बेड को बंध्याकरण मरीज के लिए एक साथ लगाया जाएगा।
-दीपनारायण राम, प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें