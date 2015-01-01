पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:राघोपुर में अगलगी में 5 घर जले, गंभीर रूप से झुलसीं चार बहनों में से दो की गई जान

राघोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शनिवार रात वाहिदपुर सैदाबाद में हुई घटना
  • माेमबत्ती से आग लगने की जताई जा रही है आशंका

राघोपुर प्रखंड क्षेत्र के वाहिदपुर सैदाबाद गांव में शनिवार रात्रि करीब साढ़े नौ बजे घर मे अचानक आग लगने से घर मे सोये दो मासूम सगी बहनों की जलने से दर्दनाक मौत हो गई।वही मृतक की दो अन्य छोटी बहने आंशिक रूप से आग से झुलस गई। हादसा उस समय हुआ जब दोनों बहने शनिवार रात्रि खाना खा कर घर मे सोई हुई थी।

वही अगलगी में छह घर समेत लाखों रुपये का सामान भी जलकर राख हो गया। घटना की जानकारी के एक घंटे बाद मौके पर पहुंची राघोपुर थाना की पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिये हाजीपुर सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया।मृतक बच्चियों की पहचान सैदाबाद वाहिदपुर निवासी सुनील महतो की पुत्री निभा कुमारी उम्र लगभग 6 वर्ष एव काजल कुमारी उम्र लगभग 15 वर्ष के रूप में हुई है।वही घटना के बाद मृतक बच्चियों के माता पिता एव परिजनों का रो रो कर बूरा हाल था। वही स्थानीय लोगो द्वारा आग मोमबत्ती से लगने की आशंका जताई जा रही है।

आग की लपटें इतनी तेज थीं कि देखते ही देखते सबकुछ हो गया बर्बाद
शनिवार रात्रि बिजली कटी हुई थी ।जिसके कारण सुनील महतो की बेटी काजल कुमारी रात्रि करीब आठ बजे खाना खा कर अपनी छोटी बहन निभा के साथ घर मे मोमबत्ती जलाकर सोने गई थी।इसी दौरान रात्रि में अचानक घर मे आग लग गई और देखते देखते आग ने भयानक रूप ले लिया। जब तक लोग आग पर काबू पाते एव घर मे सोई बच्चियों को बचाने के लिये जाते तब तक दोनों की जलने से मौत हो गई। वही अगलगी में मृतक की दो बहनें दुखनी कुमारी एव अंशु कुमारी भी झुलस गई।

मवेशियों की भी मौत, लाखों रुपए का सामान जलने का लगाया जा रहा अनुमान
अगलगी में सुनील महतो के घर समेत पांच लोगों बलिंद्र महतो, हरेंद्र महतो , विजेंदर महतो एव दुल्लन महतो का घर भी जलकर राख हो गया।आग में सभी घरों में रखे चौकी ,कपड़ा ,अनाज ,बर्तन समेत लाखों रुपये का सामान जलकर स्वाहा हो गया। वही अगलगी में दो बकरियों की भी जलकर मौत हो गई। अगलगी में बच्चियों की हुई मौत के बाद मृतक के पिता सुनील महतो एव माता रीता देवी ,दादा दल्लन महतो समेत सभी परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है।

बच्चियों को बचाने का किया गया प्रयास, पर लपटों को पार करना था मुश्किल
घटना के सम्बन्ध मृतक के दादा दलन महतो ने बताया कि आग लगने के बाद घर मे सोई बच्चियों को बचाने का प्रयास लोगो द्वारा किया गया।लेकिन आग इतनी भयावह थी कि लोग घर मे नही घुस सके।उसने बताया कि घर के चारो तरह आग था।उसने बताया कि आग बुझा रहे लोगो द्वारा बच्चियों के निकल जाने की बात बताई गई थी लेकिन जब आग बुझा तो घर मे दोनों बच्चिया आग से झुलसी मरी पाई गई।वही स्थानीय लोगो ने आशंका जताई कि आग मोमबत्ती से लगी होगी। घटना के बाद से गांव में शोक का माहौल है। तमाम लोगों की आंखें डबडबाई हुईं हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें