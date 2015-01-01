पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:आग में 3 परिवारों के 5 घर जले, 6.83 लाख की क्षति

राघोपुर20 मिनट पहले
सोमवार की रात राघोपुर के गनपतगंज बाजार के समीप आग में धू-धूकर जलते घर।
  • गणपतगंज बाजार के समीप धरहरा पंचायत के वार्ड-3 में हुई अगलगी

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत गणपतगंज बाजार के समीप धरहरा पंचायत वार्ड 3 में सोमवार की रात्रि करीब 8 बजे अचानक आग लगने से 3 परिवार के 5 घर जलकर राख हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों के अनुसार आग पहले जागेश्वर साह के घर में लगी। उसके बाद देखते ही देखते रविंद्र साह एवं बीरेंद्र साह के घर को भी अपने आगोश में ले लिया। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चल पाया है। हालांकि लोगों को अंदेशा है कि बिजली के शॉट शर्किट से आग लगी है। पीड़ित परिवार के अनुसार आग लगने के तुरंत बाद राघोपुर पुलिस सहित सीओ और आरडीओ को फोन कर दमकल की गाड़ी भेजने का आग्रह किया गया। घटना के करीब ढाई घंटे बाद दमकल पहुंची। तब तक घर सहित सारा सामान जलकर राख हो चुका था। हालांकि, ग्रामीणों ने काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। वहीं घटना की सूचना बाद आरडीओ राघोपुर सुभाष कुमार और थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर दमकल गाड़ी मंगवाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन तब तक सारा सामान राख हो गया। 25 हजार नकद भी आग की भेंट चढ़ा : अंचल में कार्यालय को दिए आवेदन में पीड़ित जागेश्वर साह ने कहा है कि नगदी 25 हजार सहित दो घर, कपड़ा, धान, चावल करीब दो लाख रुपए मूल्य का सारा सामान जलकर राख हो गया। वही पीड़ित रविंद्र साह ने बताया है कि उसका 22 हजार नगदी सहित एक घर, कपड़ा व खाने पीने का सारा अनाज के साथ साथ लकड़ी का फर्नीचर जलकर राख हो गया। जबकि पीड़ित बीरेंद्र साह ने आवेदन में कहा है कि 36 हजार 200 नगदी सहित घर में रखा बर्तन, कपड़ा व खाने पीने का सामान जलकर राख हो गया। सीओ प्रीति कुमारी ने कहा कि प्राप्त आवेदन के आधार पर जांच करवाकर क्षति का आंकलन करवाया जा रहा है।

