हादसा:पीछे से आ रही कंटेनर की टक्कर से चदरा लदी पिकअप पलटी, 3 व्यवसायी की मौत, 5 जख्मी

राघोपुर /सुपौल20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर पलटी पिकअप और जांच-पड़ताल करती पुलिस।
  • पिकअप पर सवार होकर तारापीठ से चदरा खरीदकर फुलपरास जा रहे थे सभी व्यवसायी
  • दर्दनाक हादसा दुर्घटना के दौरान मृतकों में 18 वर्षीय मो. सरफुल, 40 वर्षीय मो. खीरो और 38 वर्षीय मो. जुलुम शामिल
  • सभी व्यवसायी पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिले के मरगिराम थाना के श्रीपुर गांव के रहने वाले थे

राघोपुरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत धर्मपट्टी गांव के समीप एनएच-57 पर मंगलवार की सुबह एक अनियंत्रित पिकअप संख्या डब्लूबी 451218 के पलट जाने से उस पर सवार चदरा का ड्रम बनाकर बेचने वाले 3 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई। मृतकों में 18 वर्षीय मो. सरफुल, 40 वर्षीय मो. खीरो एवं 38 वर्षीय मो. जुलुम शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा पिकअप चालक सहित अन्य 5 लोग जख्मी हो गए। जिसमें गंभीर रूप से घायल एक की हालत नाजुक बनी हुई है। दुर्घटनाग्रस्त पिकअप वैन पर चालक सहित कुल 8 लोग सवार थे। सभी जख्मियों का इलाज राघोपुर स्थित रेफरल अस्पताल में चल रहा है। जिसमें गंभीर रूप से जख्मी मो. नूर इस्लाम शेख की नाजुक हालत को देखते हुए चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद अन्यत्र रेफर कर दिया। जबकि, अन्य 4 जख्मियों में मो. असगर शेख, मो. कसम शेख, मो. राहुल व पिकअप चालक जयदेव कुमार की हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। सभी लोग पश्चिम बंगाल के बीरभूम जिला अंतर्गत मरगिराम थाना क्षेत्र के श्रीपुर गांव निवासी हैं। पिकअप सवार सभी लोग पश्चिम बंगाल स्थित तारापीठ से चदरा का शीट खरीदकर बिहार के मधुबनी जिला स्थित फुलपरास जा रहे थे। इसी क्रम में एनएच 57 के रास्ते सिमराही बाजार से पश्चिम की दिशा में थोड़ी ही दूर बढ़ने पर पिकअप धर्मपट्टी गांव के समीप बीच सड़क पर अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गई।

दो लोगों की मौके पर व 1 ने अस्पताल में तोड़ा दम
स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि मंगलवार की सुबह सिमराही की तरफ से आ रही तेज रफ्तार पिकअप वैन अचानक बीच सड़क पर पलट गई। पिकअप पर चदरा का शीट लदा हुआ था। पिकअप के डाला में चदरा के साथ कुछ लोग भी सवार थे। घटना में सारा चदरा सड़क पर गिर गया। जिससे सभी लोग चदरा के नीचे दब गए। घटना को देखकर जब तक आसपास के लोग दौड़कर घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे, तब तक दो लोगों की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। घटना के तुरंत बाद राघोपुर पुलिस गश्ती के क्रम में घटनास्थल पर पहुंची एवं मामले की जानकारी ली। वहीं सभी जख्मियों को थाने की गाड़ी में बिठाकर राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां अस्पताल पहुंचते ही 18 वर्षीय मो. सरफुल ने दम तोड़ दिया। जिसे चिकित्सकों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि मृतकों के शरीर का अधिकांश हिस्सा चदरा से कट गया था।

मधुबनी के फुलपरास में चदरा का ड्रम बनाकर बेचने का करते हैं काम
जख्मी मो. कसम शेख ने बताया कि वे लोग फुलपरास में रहकर चदरा का ड्रम बनाकर गांवों में घूमकर बेचते हैं। कुछ दिन पूर्व सभी लोग पश्चिम बंगाल स्थित अपने गांव गए थे। लौटने के क्रम में तारापीठ से चदरा खरीदकर फुलपरास जा रहे थे। घटना में उसके साथी 18 वर्षीय मो. सरफुल, 40 वर्षीय मो. खीरो एवं 38 वर्षीय मो. जुलुम की मौत हो गई। वहीं, मो. नूर इस्लाम गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। जबकि मो. राहुल, मो. असगर शेख एवं चालक जयदेव कुमार भी मामूली रूप से जख्मी हैं।

पिकअप में कंटेनर ने धक्का मार दिया, इसी कारण से हुआ हादसा
जख्मियों ने बताया की चालक को झपकी आने से दुर्घटना हुई। वहीं, चालक जयदेव कुमार ने बताया कि पीछे से आ रही एक कंटेनर ने साइड से पिकअप में सटा दिया। जिस कारण पिकअप का संतुलन बिगड़ गया और वह पलट गई। राघोपुर थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने कहा कि घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद मौके पर पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी लेते हुए हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा। जहां शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। आवेदन के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

एनएच-57 पर बाइक की टक्कर से वृद्ध की मौत

सरायगढ़- भपटियाही| भपटियाही थाना क्षेत्र के एनएच-57 पर माकेर गढ़िया गांव के समीप मंगलवार को बाइक की ठोकर लगने से एक 60 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। घटना झिलाडुमरी पंचायत के दाहुपट्टी गांव के समीप हुई। मृतक की पहचान 60 वर्षीय ज्ञानदेव मेहता के रूप में हुई। बताया जा रहा है कि ज्ञानदेव मेहता एनएच-57 पर सड़क मार्ग से साइकिल से सिमराही जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक अपाचे बाइक नंबर बीआर 50 क्यू 6380 भपटियाही से सिमराही जाने के दौरान ज्ञानदेव मेहता को जोरदार ठोकर मार दी। जहां बाइक की ठोकर से ज्ञानदेव मेहता बुरी तरह से जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी को स्थानीय लोगों ने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सरायगढ़ भपटियाही में भर्ती करवाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर सत्येंद्र कुमार ने जख्मी का प्राथमिक उपचार किया। गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए चिकित्सक ने सदर अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया गया। सुपौल ले जाने के क्रम में जख्मी ज्ञानदेव मेहता की मौत रास्ते में ही ‌हो गई। वहीं, घटना में बाइक चालक बाइक छोड़कर फरार हो गया। इधर, थानाध्यक्ष राघव शरण ने बताया कि बाइक को जब्त कर लिया गया है।

