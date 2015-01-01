पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक:संतान नहीं हाेने से नाराज पति ने पत्नी को गोली मारी, फिर खेत में खुद को मार लिया

राघोपुर42 मिनट पहले
केंगर बाध में धान की खेत में पड़ा चंदन कुमार का शव।
  • औलाद की चाह में दो जान गई, मामला राघोपुर के हुलास पंचायत वार्ड 7 का
  • दिवाली के वक्त भी पति-पत्नी में हुआ था विवाद

राघोपुर थाना क्षेत्र के हुलास पंचायत वार्ड सात में रविवार को संतान नहीं जनने से नाराज पति ने पत्नी की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी, फिर घर से दूर खेत में आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना के संबंध में बताया जाता है कि 22 नवंबर की शाम 6:30 बजे शराब के नशे में धुत चंदन कुमार उर्फ चंदू हुलास पंचायत स्थित अपने ससुराल पहुंचा। जहां किसी बात काे लेकर पत्नी से कहा सुनी हुई। इसके बाद उसने गुस्से में सोनी कुमारी (17 वर्षीय) के सिर में गोली मार दी। इसके बाद घर से डेढ़ किलोमीटर दूर केंगर बाध के धान खेत में खुद की जीवनलीला को भी समाप्त कर लिया। इधर, घटना के बाद पुलिस ने चंदू के पास से पिस्टल और खाली मैगजीन बरामद किया है।
सोनी की मां बोली- दहेज में बाइक नहीं दी तो बेटी की दामाद ने कर दी हत्या
मृतक सोनी कुमारी की मां छेदनी देवी ने बताया कि उसका दामाद चंदू छठ में ससुराल आया था। रविवार को सोनी अपनी मां के साथ खेत में धान काटने गई थी। जबकि दामाद चंदू भी घर से बाहर गया हुआ था। दोनों मां-बेटी शाम में धान काटकर घर लाैटी थी। उसी समय पड़ोस में रोने-बिलखने की आवाज सुनकर दोनों मां-बेटी पड़ोसी के घर गई थी। जहां से चंदू ने सोनी को वापस घर बुला लिया। इसके थोड़ी देर बाद पड़ोस के लोगों से सूचना मिली कि चंदू ने सोनी को गोली मार दी एवं घर के पीछे के रास्ते से भाग गया। मृतका की मां ने बताया कि शादी के बाद से ही दामाद द्वारा बाइक की मांग की जा रही थी। दहेज में बाइक नहीं देने पर घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

डेढ़ साल पहले हुई थी सोनी की शादी
माेहन कामत की पुत्री सोनी कुमारी की शादी करीब डेढ़ वर्ष पहले सदर प्रखंड के भेलाही निवासी मंटू कामत के पुत्र चंदन कुमार उर्फ चंदू से हुई थी। शादी के डेढ़ वर्ष बीत जाने के बाद भी संतान नहीं हुआ था। जिस कारण सोनी को उसके ससुराल वाले नाराज थे और इस वजह से पिछले छह माह से सोनी अपने मायके में रह रही थी। इसी बीच छठ में चंदू ससुराल आया था और रविवार को उसने इस घटना को अंजाम दिया।

थाना पर ऑटो में लदा मृतिका सोनी का शव।
आवेदन मिलने पर होगी कार्रवाई
एसडीपीओ रामानंद कुमार कौशल ने बताया कि मामले को लेकर अभी तक आवेदन नहीं मिला है। आवेदन मिलने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने बताया कि घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और दोनों शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। एसडीपीओ ने बताया कि चंदू के पास से पुलिस को पिस्टल और मैगजीन बरामद हुआ है जो पूरी तरह से खाली है। इससे यह प्रतीत होता है कि चंदू ने पिस्टल की अंतिम गोली से आत्महत्या कर अपना जीवन लीला समाप्त कर लिया।

