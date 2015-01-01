पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:युवक काे टक्कर मारकर प्याज लदा ट्रक पलटा, जाम

राघोपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
धर्मपट्‌टी के पास सड़क किनारे पलटा ट्रक।
  • राघोपुर के धर्मपट्टी के पास एनएच-57 पर हादसा, इकलौता था मनीष, उसी पर था परिवार का जिम्मा

थाना क्षेत्र के धर्मपट्टी गांव के पास एनएच-57 पर शनिवार की अहले सुबह प्याज लदा ट्रक सड़क किनारे बाइक के पास खड़ा युवक काे टक्कर मारते हुए पलट गया। ट्रक की टक्कर व प्याज की बाेरियाें के नीचे दबने से रामचंद साह का 32 वर्षीय इकलौता पुत्र मनीष कुमार उर्फ गुड्डू गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। जिसे स्थानीय लोगों ने ट्रक के नीचे से निकाल कर राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंचाया, जहां चिकित्सकों ने प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद उसे बेहतर इलाज के लिए रेफर कर दिया। चिकित्सक ने बताया कि युवक का सिर गंभीर रूप से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है, इसलिए कुछ कह पाना मुश्किल है। आक्रोशित लोगों ने एनएच-57 को 2 घंटे तक जाम कर प्रदर्शन किया। लोगों का कहना था कि जब तक पीड़ित परिवार को इलाज करवाने के लिए राशि नहीं दी जाएगी, तब तक जाम नहीं हटेगा। बताया गया कि इकलौता पुत्र हाेने के कारण मनीष पर ही उसके परिवार के भरण पोषण का जिम्मा है। घर के बगल में ही वह एनएच-57 किनारे एक लाइन होटल चलाता है। सुबह लगभग 5 बजे वह घर से निकल ही रहा था कि अचानक हादसा हो गया, जबकि ट्रक का चालक व खलासी फरार हो गया। सूचना पर राघोपुर रेफरल अस्पताल पहुंचकर पुलिस ने जख्मी का फर्द बयान लेने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन जख्मी बेहोश अवस्था में था। इसके बाद राघोपुर थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार जाम स्थल पर पहुंचकर लोगों को आश्वासन देकर 2 घंटे बाद जाम समाप्त करवाया। इस दौरान सड़क के दोनों लेन में गाड़ियों की लंबी कतार लग गई थी। उधर भीड़ में शामिल लाेग ट्रक से गिरे सारा प्याज लेकर चले गए। थानाध्यक्ष प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि घटना के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

