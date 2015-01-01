पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:दो एनएच के गुजरने से बाजार में लग रहा जाम, बस स्टैंड नहीं होने से परेशानी

राघोपुरएक घंटा पहले
सड़क पर खड़ी गाड़ियां। इसी से लग जाता है जाम।

प्रखंड के अति व्यस्ततम सिमराही बाजार में स्थायी बस पड़ाव नहीं रहने से एक ओर जहां आने जाने वाले लोगों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। वहीं स्थायी बस पड़ाव नहीं रहने से सड़क पर बस-टैक्सी खड़ी कर सवारी चढ़ाने उतारने से आए दिन सड़क जाम की भी समस्या बनी रहती है। जिस कारण सिमराही बाजार को प्रतिदिन जाम की समस्या से जूझना पड़ता है। मालूम हो कि सिमराही बाजार से एनएच 57 एवं एनएच 106 दो-दो राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग गुजरती है। यह बाजार दोनों एनएच किनारे ही बसा हुआ है। उक्त दोनों एनएच सिमराही बाजार स्थित जेपी चौक पर एक-दूसरे को आपस में क्रॉस करती है। इसलिए उक्त बाजार की महत्ता काफी अधिक बढ़ जाती है। बावजूद यहां स्थायी बस पड़ाव नहीं रहना प्रशासनिक उदासीनता को दर्शाती है। लोगों का कहना है कि बस पड़ाव नहीं रहने से आने- जाने वाले लोगों को टैक्सी पकड़ने के लिए घंटों इधर-उधर भटकना पड़ता है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि दो- दो एनएच किनारे अवस्थित सिमराही बाजार में बड़े-बड़े व्यापारी अपना कारोबार चलाते हैं। सरकार को भी हो रही राजस्व की हानी : स्थानीय बालमुकुंद चौधरी, पंकज गुप्ता, अमरजीत साह, मो अकरम, मंगल दास, उमेश गुप्ता, गुड्डू कुमार, राधेश्याम भगत, पवन कुमार मिश्रा, राजा चौधरी ने बताया कि सिमराही बाजार में स्थायी बस पड़ाव हो, इसके लिए प्रखंड क्षेत्र के लोगों सहित स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा कई बार जिलाधिकारी से गुहार लगाई गई। कई बार मामले को लेकर तत्कालीन जिलाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में स्थानीय लोगों के साथ बैठक का भी आयोजन किया गया। लेकिन आज तक उक्त मामले को लेकर विभागीय स्तर से कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। बस पड़ाव बनने से सरकारी राजस्व की भी प्राप्ति होती। लोगों ने बताया कि जब से एनएच 57 बना है, तब से यहां से लंबी दूरी दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा, बंगाल के सिलीगुड़ी सहित सहित जगहों के लिए दर्जनों टूरिस्ट बस चलती है। लेकिन उक्त बसों को खड़ी करने के लिए सिमराही में कोई स्थायी बस पड़ाव नहीं है। राघोपुर सीओ प्रीति कुमारी ने कहा कि उक्त मामला मेरे संज्ञान में नहीं है।

