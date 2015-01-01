पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पीपापुल:जहाज क्रॉसिंग के लिए लगातार दूसरे दिन खुला पीपापुल

राघोपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • 3 घंटे तक आवागमन रहा बाधित, शाम 5 बजे मालवाहक जहाज के पार होने के बाद पुल जोड़ा गया

मालवाहक जहाज की क्रॉसिंग के लिये सोमवार दोपहर 2 बजे लगातार दूसरे दिन कच्ची दरगाह पीपापुल खोल दिया गया। पीपापुल खुलने से लगभग 3 घण्टे से ज्यादा समय तक पीपापुल पर आवागमन बाधित रहा। जिससे लोगों को भारी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। शाम लगभग 5 बजे मालवाहक जहाज के क्रॉसिंग के बाद पूल जोड़ा गया।जिसके बाद पूल पर आवागमन चालू हो सका। जानकारी के अनुसार पटना से कोलकाता की तरफ जा रही मालवाहक जहाज की क्रॉसिंग के लिये मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे पीपापुल रुस्तमपुर घाट किनारे से खोल दिया गया। जिससे पूल पर आवागमन पूर्ण रूपेण ठप हो गया। जिसके कारण पीपापुल पर टेंपू ,मोटरसाइकिल समेत छोटे बड़े वाहनों की लंबी कतार लग गई।

जिससे दोनों तरफ लम्बा जाम लग गया।लगभग 3 घण्टे से अधिक समय तक पूल पर दैनिक मजदूर, राघोपुर प्रखंड कार्यालय से लौट रहे कर्मचारी, दूधवाले सहित सैकड़ाें यात्री फसे रहे।इस दौरान जाम में फंसे रामपुर निवासी जितेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि मालवाहक जहाज के क्रॉसिंग के लिये पीपापुल खोला गया था।उसने बताया कि वह ढाई घण्टे से जाम में फंसा हुआ था।उसने बताया कि शाम में जहाज के क्रॉसिंग के बाद साढ़े पांच बजे पूल जोड़ा गया।जिसके बाद पूल पर आवागमन चालू हुआ।

