पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मारपीट:पक्ष में वोट नहीं करने पर दबंगों ने घर पर चढ़कर की मारपीट

राघोपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीड़ित परिवार ने रुस्तमपुर ओपी में दिया आवेदन

रुस्तमपुर ओपी क्षेत्र के रुस्तमपुर गांव में दबंगों ने विधानसभा चुनाव में अपनी पार्टी के प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में मतदान नहीं की बात कहते हुए महादलित परिवारों को धमकी दी है। इस संबंध में पीड़ित परिवार ने रुस्तमपुर ओपी में लिखित आवेदन देकर पुलिस से करवाई की मांग की है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में रुस्तमपुर गांव निवासी अवधेश दास ने बताया है कि गांव के ही अजय राय एवं उनके साथी विधानसभा चुनाव में राजद प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में वोट नहीं डालने का आरोप लगाते हुए बुधवार की शाम घर पर चढ़ गाली गलौज एवं तरह तरह की धमकी दी।

जिसका विरोध करने पर दबंगों ने उसे एवं पिता के साथ मारपीट की। इस संबंध में पीड़ित अवधेश दास ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव के बाद आरोपी अजय राय ने राजद प्रत्याशी के पक्ष में नहीं देने का आरोप लगाते हुए गाली गलौज एवं मारपीट की। वहीं अवधेश दास ने बताया कि आरोपी अजय राय ने घर छोड़कर चले जाने एवं पेट्रोल छिड़ककर जला देने की धमकी दी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें